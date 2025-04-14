73°F
Dining Out

Zaxbys opens 1st-ever Las Vegas location

The exterior of Zaxbys is seen at 5290 Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas. (Zaxbys)
The interior of Zaxbys is seen at 5290 Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas. (Courtesy Zaxbys)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2025 - 9:58 am
 

Chicken finger favorite Zaxbys has debuted its first-ever location in the Las Vegas Valley.

Located at 5290 Blue Diamond Road, Zaxbys opened for dine-in and drive-thru service on Monday.

The restaurant’s Las Vegas debut comes as Zaxbys continues to expand outside of the Southeast, the company said in a news release.

“We are excited to bring the first Zaxbys location to Las Vegas!” said Royce Chow, CEO of Zax Nevada LLC. “We strive to deliver delicious Southern comfort food, great hospitality experiences, and build an organization in the community that creates opportunities for people to live their highest potential.

The Blue Diamond location is expected to provide up to 50 new jobs in the Las Vegas area, according to Zaxbys.

The restaurant is working to open additional Zaxbys locations in Las Vegas this year.

