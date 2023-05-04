66°F
Food

Zippy’s makes progress on 1st valley location, planning a 2nd

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 11:09 am
 
Updated May 4, 2023 - 3:52 pm
An aloha mural is finished at the Zippy's location being built in southwest Las Vegas. It's the ...
An aloha mural is finished at the Zippy's location being built in southwest Las Vegas. It's the first mainland shop for the beloved Hawaiian diner chain. (Zippy's)

More ono kaukau is on the way from Zippy’s.

The beloved chain of Hawaiian diners, whose first mainland location is taking shape at the corner of Badura Avenue and Montessouri Street in southwest Las Vegas, has filed plans for a second location, to occupy a converted Mattress Firm at 410 Marks St. in Henderson. The second location will be takeout only, according to the plans.

Word of the Henderson Zippy’s, as first reported by KVVU-TV, Fox 5, comes as construction is proceeding on the 7,000-square-foot restaurant, takeout spot and bakery in the southwest.

In a statement last week, the company said that although “construction is nearing its end, key management staff have been training in Hawaii for a number of months, and the artwork on the side of the building is done … supply chain issues prevent us from announcing an opening date.”

That artwork is an aloha mural from artists Jeff Gress and Kamea Hadar, who are part of the Hawaii artists collective called World Wide Walls.

In the meantime, absent a trip to the Aloha State, folks here in the Ninth Island can stop by International Marketplace, 5000 S. Decatur Blvd., for a small selection of packaged Zippy’s foods in the freezer case.

Folks can also comfort themselves with Zippy’s saliva-generating social media images of saimin, fried ahi plates, a Korean tofu burger, chili with rice, malasadas and other ono kaukau.

The Higa brothers opened the first Zippy’s on King Street in Honolulu in 1966. Today, the group encompasses 22 restaurants across Oahu, Maui and the Big Island.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

