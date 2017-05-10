ad-fullscreen
Food

Zuma serves elegant dessert platters perfect for foodies

By Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2017 - 10:29 am
 

If you’re a dedicated foodie, dinner can involve a number of tough decisions, particularly for dessert. The new Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has made the dilemma easier to resolve with its dessert deluxe platter. Starting at $21 for two people but expanding to serve any number of guests, it may include sorbet, ice cream, the Japanese egg custard, a Buddha-face pastry, flourless chocolate cake, green tea and banana cakes and fresh fruits.

 

 

No matter the celebration, our dessert platter is worthy. #repost @hectorsdlc #zumalasvegas #ilovezuma #vegas

A post shared by Zuma Las Vegas (@zumalasvegasofficial) on

 

 

 

No matter the celebration, we'll always blow you away. Photo credit @princessbabydiary #zumalasvegas #ilovezuma

A post shared by Zuma Las Vegas (@zumalasvegasofficial) on

 

 

 

Who needs dinner when you could just have #dessert? pc: @azulejojewels #ZumaLasVegas #ilovezuma #vegas

A post shared by Zuma Las Vegas (@zumalasvegasofficial) on

 

TOP NEWS
