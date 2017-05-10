If you’re a dedicated foodie, dinner can involve a number of tough decisions, particularly for dessert. The new Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has made the dilemma easier to resolve with its dessert deluxe platter. Starting at $21 for two people but expanding to serve any number of guests, it may include sorbet, ice cream, the Japanese egg custard, a Buddha-face pastry, flourless chocolate cake, green tea and banana cakes and fresh fruits.
Zuma serves elegant dessert platters perfect for foodies
May 10, 2017 - 10:29 am