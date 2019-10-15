Fortnite returns after ‘black hole’

The wait is over for Fortnite fans. The biggest change to Fortnite since its release is now live.

Fortnite is an online battle royale game where 100 players face off against each other to become the last one standing.

Fortnite’s servers went offline for more than a day on Sunday, thanks to the game’s “black hole” and returned as Fortnite Chapter 2.

When servers went online, gamers were greeted to a sneak peak of what’s coming in season two, including a new map, new ways to level up, new weapons and new features, including boats, and new healing abilities.

Once the cinematic intro ends, players jump out of the black hole and are back into a solo battle.

The game-ending event on Sunday drew more than six million concurrent viewers on Twitch and YouTube, and caused a brief crash on Twitch.

The battle pass for the first season of Chapter 2, which runs through Dec. 12, costs about $10.

The battle pass unlocks a progression system and lets the player earn in-game rewards as you level up.

Fortnite revealed it had more than 250 million registered accounts in March of this year.

