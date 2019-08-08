Free concert on Fremont Street among events in downtown Las Vegas

Hear a historian talk about John Gotti, an author talk about a new book or take the kids to see “Captain Marvel.”

Ed Roland with Collective Soul performs during Music Midtown 2017 at Piedmont Park on Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

Free concert night with Collective Soul

Collective Soul will perform Saturday night as part of the Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks free concert series. They’ll hit the Third Street Stage, near the D Las Vegas, Four Queens and the Fremont, around 9 p.m. for a show that’s set to run through 10:30. vegasexperience.com

Historian to discuss crime boss Gotti

The Mob Museum will present “Gotti’s Boys: The Men Behind the Fast Rise and Inevitable Fall of John Gotti” at 7 p.m. Thursday in its courtroom. New York mob historian and author Tony DeStefano will explore the rise of Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, including a plot to kill his predecessor, Paul Castellano. The program, which is free with museum admission and to members, will include a book signing. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

Author to lead talk at Writer’s Block

Kevin Alexander, author of “Burn the Ice: The American Culinary Revolution and Its End,” will lead a discussion on the contemporary and future state of the business of food from 6-8 p.m. Monday at The Writer’s Block. Alexander’s book “tells the intriguing stories of the people within the historical context of America’s modern culinary revolution,” and suggests that “an impending economic recession and restaurant closings indicate that the boom is over.” 519 S. Sixth St., thewritersblock.org

Weekly foodie event set at Llama Lot

The Real Awesome Food Park will return to Fremont Street’s Llama Lot from 7-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature several local food trucks and pop-up restaurants. It’s open to all ages, and dogs are welcome to join their owners. 900 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com

Bring the kids to see ‘Captain Marvel’

Sunset Cinema Night returns to Downtown Container Park on Thursday with “Captain Marvel.” The screening is free and open to all ages. The show gets underway shortly after sunset, which will be at 7:39, and runs until 10 p.m. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

