Gal Godot: ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel ‘intense, exhausting and physical’

‘You can become someone,’ Israeli native says the message is from film that took a year to shoot, comes out Christmas Day.

Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince in "Wonder Woman 1984." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince in "Wonder Woman 1984." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince in "Wonder Woman 1984." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince in "Wonder Woman 1984." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Gal Gadot, left, stars as Diana Prince and and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva in "Wonder Woman 1984." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince in "Wonder Woman 1984." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Gal Gadot has a way of keeping people wondering. During her first press interviews for the original “Wonder Woman,” she not only escaped the movie star holding room, but joined the reporters outside for a pancake breakfast. What followed was shocking. Gadot swiped two cupcakes for later. “For my kids,” she said with a knowing wink because there wasn’t a child in sight.

Perhaps only the Golden Lasso would be able to force the carb truth out of Gadot, 35, who is in lean, mean fighting form in the much awaited “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel, which revolves around a lonely Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in 1984. Should she save the world or save herself and bring her man Steve (Chris Pine) back? “I think the first film was the birth of a hero, but we go much deeper now,” said the dark-haired 5-foot-10 actress from Israel who now lives in L.A. “It’s also about the danger of greed, which is very relevant to the era.”

The film opens in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day.

Review-Journal: What is your idea of a perfect Sunday?

Gal Godot: It’s spending time at a farm we like to visit with my family. We’re just breathing fresh air and I’m feeling the sun on my face. When I’m facing stress or life get to be too much, I just like to get out in nature and breathe. It solves so many problems.

How are you feeling about the sequel to your 2017 film that earned over $821 million at the box office?

It’s very overwhelming and exciting. We raised the bar and gave it everything we could because people were so invested with the character. People have been waiting for this one.

Describe teaming up again with director Patty Jenkins.

There is something about working with a director behind you, beside you and to guide you that will give an actress freedom to really let it all go and take the risks one can be frightened to take if she doesn’t have that kind of partner. I’m very grateful to have such an amazing director.

How has Diana/Wonder Woman changed since we saw her in the first film?

We last saw her in 1919. She has lost her team members and she has been lonely. She doesn’t want to engage with people and make new friends in 1984. It’s just too painful because she knows these friends will discover that she doesn’t age. And these friends will eventually die. At the same time, she wants to be there to save the world. That is her true mission, but it’s a solitary one until something happens and someone from her past returns.

The Wonder Woman costume isn’t exactly forgiving. How did you get into shape?

You really have to commit to spending hours a day at the gym. The actual workout combines strength work, flexibility and cardio. I don’t like to do the same thing every single day or I’ll get bored. It’s more fun to mix it up. I also like to throw in Pilates and yoga. I like to challenge my body. There’s nothing like that feeling that you pushed yourself and got to the next level. As for the food, I try to eat healthy and focus on proteins and veggies. Some eggs and veggies for breakfast, and I do healthy things like avocado toast for a snack and more protein and veggies for meals.

Is there an item from the 80s you wish you could get back?

Maybe my Swatch watch.

Describe doing the stunts in the film.

It was almost a year of shooting and so intense, exhausting and physical. We wanted a minimum amount of CGI. Most of it is real people doing the real stunt whether it’s me or the stunt person. You have to prep and rehearse longer for scenes like when I’m flying through a 1980s mall on the Golden Lasso. When you see it in the movie, you can tell it’s the real deal — with lots of ballet moves on wires. It’s the hardest movie I ever did, but it was worth it. The first movie was received in such an amazing way. There was no way we were going to take any shortcuts.

The fight scenes are not typical.

We’re not women fighting like men. … When I fight, I’m saying, “This is how a woman approaches this situation.” It’s so great because women fight in a unique way.

What power would you like to have in real life?

Language. I’m Israeli. I’m not always great at English. I’m trying, so it’s all good.

Wonder Woman is one of the most empowering characters for young girls. Did you have this kind of role model growing up?

I didn’t have Wonder Woman when I was growing up. I didn’t have the ability to see many strong female characters. And then you have a film like “Wonder Woman 1984,” which I know will provide a great role model. The new film opens with a young Diana doing Olympian games on her island. I had such an emotional reaction to that scene. For the first time, I didn’t feel like Gal, the actress or the woman. I felt like Gal back at 8 years old watching another 8-year-old do something otherworldly. She was a girl doing something her way and she made those physical challenges her own. She didn’t try to act like a man, but was a girl. That was the amazing part.

Do you realize the power of these films?

I get emotional just thinking about it. These movies tell women and men, boys and girls, and my own daughters (Maya, 3, and Alma, 9) that you can become someone. I like to say: If you think it, you can be it and then you will become it. It’s Wonder Woman’s way and my way. The Golden Lasso is optional.