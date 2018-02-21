George, Amal Clooney donate $500K to march against guns

Actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, are donating $500,000 to students organizing nationwide marches against gun violence, and they say they’ll also attend next month’s planned protests.

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at the premiere of "Suburbicon" in Los Angeles. George and Amal Clooney are donating $500,000 to students organizing nationwide marches against gun violence, and they say they’ll also attend next month’s planned protests. In a statement released Tuesday, Feb. 20, the couple says they are inspired by the “courage and eloquence” of the survivors-turned-activists from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

In a statement released Tuesday, the couple says they’re inspired by the “courage and eloquence” of the survivors-turned-activists from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed at the school and others wounded when a former student went on a rampage with an assault rifle. Students are mobilizing a March 24 march in Washington and elsewhere to urge lawmakers to enact tougher gun control.

The Clooneys say they’re donating the money in the names of their eight-month-old twins Ella and Alexander. The couple also says the family plans to “stand side by side” with students next month.