‘Glee’ star Mark Salling found dead at age 35

Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy “Glee,” has died at age 35.

Mark Salling arrives at the 32nd annual Paleyfest "Glee" in Los Angeles, March 13, 2015. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Mark Salling, a cast member of the popular television show "Glee", performs during a concert to kickoff a national "Glee" tour in Phoenix, May 15, 2010. (Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo, File)

Mark Salling arrives at the "Glee" Spring Premiere Soiree in Los Angeles, April 12, 2010. (Chris Pizzello/AP Photo, File)

The cast of "Glee," from left, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Mark Salling, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Lea Michele and Cory Monteith arrives at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 6, 2010. (Matt Sayles/AP Photo, File)

Mark Salling attends the GQ "Men Of The Year" party in Los Angeles, Nov. 13, 2012. ( John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, tells The Associated Press the actor died Tuesday. His death comes weeks before the actor was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on child pornography charges.

Proctor did not reveal the cause of death.

Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say a search of Salling’s computer found more than 50,000 images of child porn.

He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.

He played bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the long-running show, which concluded in 2015.