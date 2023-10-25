74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Entertainment

Glittering Lights coming (back) to town. Here are the details

Glittering lights coming back to town
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2023 - 12:41 pm
 
Cars tour through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Monday Nov. 30, ...
Cars tour through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Cars tour through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Monday Nov. 30, ...
Cars tour through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is welcoming back a tradition almost as old as NASCAR Cup racing at the track itself.

Glittering Lights, the famous drive-thru holiday display, is returning to the speedway Nov. 9 through Jan. 7 as it celebrates its 23rd year in Las Vegas.

Produced by Ivory Star Productions and Winterland Inc., the 2.5-mile course that has become a Las Vegas holiday tradition features more than 5 million LED lights and over 2,000 displays.

New additions this year include a 60-piece animated Rockin’ North Pole light fixture presented by Live Nation.

“Christmas has always been my favorite time of the year, but Glittering Lights has given it new meaning,” John Bentham, event producer for Glittering Lights, said in a press release. “Knowing that we are helping families make memories while giving back to our community really highlights the true meaning of Christmas.”

Glittering Lights will be open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. A new Early Bird Special will give guests a $10 discount if they are in line before 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at glitteringlightslasvegas.com.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. (Amy Ha ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Concerts by Travis Scott, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, and Ed Sheeran, plus a Halloween costume contest, top this week’s lineup.

More stories
Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Henderson casino
Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Henderson casino
Events to remember 1 Oct. throughout Sunday
Events to remember 1 Oct. throughout Sunday
An opportunity to relish: Wienermobile coming to town
An opportunity to relish: Wienermobile coming to town
‘Race to the Altar’: Chapel offers F1-themed wedding package
‘Race to the Altar’: Chapel offers F1-themed wedding package
Ethel M’s Cactus Garden Lights return for 30th year with new cafe and bar
Ethel M’s Cactus Garden Lights return for 30th year with new cafe and bar
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week