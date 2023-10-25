Glittering Lights coming (back) to town. Here are the details

Glittering Lights, the 2.5-mile light show that has become a holiday tradition, is returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for its 23rd year.

Cars tour through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Cars tour through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is welcoming back a tradition almost as old as NASCAR Cup racing at the track itself.

Glittering Lights, the famous drive-thru holiday display, is returning to the speedway Nov. 9 through Jan. 7 as it celebrates its 23rd year in Las Vegas.

Produced by Ivory Star Productions and Winterland Inc., the 2.5-mile course that has become a Las Vegas holiday tradition features more than 5 million LED lights and over 2,000 displays.

New additions this year include a 60-piece animated Rockin’ North Pole light fixture presented by Live Nation.

“Christmas has always been my favorite time of the year, but Glittering Lights has given it new meaning,” John Bentham, event producer for Glittering Lights, said in a press release. “Knowing that we are helping families make memories while giving back to our community really highlights the true meaning of Christmas.”

Glittering Lights will be open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. A new Early Bird Special will give guests a $10 discount if they are in line before 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at glitteringlightslasvegas.com.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.