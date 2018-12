The Rio in Las Vegas is hosting the Global Winter Wonderland, a display of holiday decorations, through Jan. 20.

The Global Winter Wonderland at the Rio in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The exhibition, at 3700 W. Flamingo Road, includes iconic landmarks from around the world made of giant illuminated pieces, food, daredevil motorcyclists in a sphere of death and more.

Find out more information on the Rio’s website.

