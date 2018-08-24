Golden Knights, Marilyn Manson lead weekend’s best in Las Vegas

Seriously, the mere thought of attending the “Twins of Evil” tour, which teams Marilyn Manson with Rob Zombie, is like being strapped into an electric chair and zapped with 50 trillion volts of heavy metal madness.

Twins of Evil

Seriously, the mere thought of attending the “Twins of Evil” tour, which teams Marilyn Manson with Rob Zombie, is like being strapped into an electric chair and zapped with 50 trillion volts of heavy metal madness. Catch the shock rock pairing on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Get to the shock bottom of who is the shock-ier-est of the two.

Golden Knights charity game

Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill and Nick Holden will be retaking the Las Vegas ice a little earlier than the rest of their Golden Knights teammates.

The trio, along with former Las Vegas Wranglers and ECHL players, will take part in the sixth annual Las Vegas Firefighters Youth Hockey charity game at 5 p.m. Saturday at City National Arena, according to LVFYH Facebook page. Tickets go on sale at the rink two hours before the game and are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12-and-under. Read more about the charity game.

Tacotarian

Tacotarian opened this week at 6125 S. Fort Apache Road. The Mexican-inspired menu is strictly vegan, with such dishes as carne asada tacos made with seitan and barbacoa tacos made with mushrooms and jackfruit.

Fall movies

A handful of upcoming projects look promising — “White Boy Rick,” “A Simple Favor,” “The Sisters Brothers” — but things won’t really start picking up until Oct. 5 with the arrival of the latest “A Star Is Born” remake and the Marvel — but not the Marvel Cinematic Universe — event movie “Venom.” With that in mind, here’s a look at what to expect over the next few months at the movies.

Half-priced pasta

Every day from 5 to 7 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m., Esther’s Kitchen at 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd. in the Arts District is offering 50 percent off all pasta, with the purchase of an adult beverage (beer, wine or cocktail), to those seated at the bar. It’s first-come, first-served, and there are just 10 seats at the bar. See more about the pasta promotion.

Rodrigo y Gabriela

It’s telling that Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo once joined this Mexican classical guitar duo on stage: Their nuevo flamenco is rooted in — and certainly packs — a hard rock punch. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $35; call 702-862-2695.

Chris D’Elia

Known for his Netflix special “Man on Fire” and more recently a stint on ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” Chris D’Elia brings his “Follow the Leader” tour to The Mirage on Saturday. The comedian performs stand-up at 10 p.m. in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $43.59 to $54.49; call 702-792-7777.