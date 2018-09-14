Golden Knights, Mexican Independence Day lead Las Vegas weekend events

Taco Bell was voted the best Mexican restaurant in the country in a recent Harris Poll study.

Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) attempts to score as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs at Rock On The Range Music Festival on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Wagner (36) and goaltender Jiri Patera (32) during practice at City National Arena Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Mexican Independence Day

Taco Bell was voted the best Mexican restaurant in the country in a recent Harris Poll study. But to celebrate Mexican Independence Day on Sunday, we figure you can do better than that. Find half-priced tequila shots from 3 p.m. until closing Sunday at Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin. Happy hour drink deals and discounted select appetizers from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in the cantina. See more Mexican Independence Day specials in Las Vegas.

Beer Fest

The Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St., will host its ninth annual Beer Fest at 7 p.m. Saturday. In addition to 100 beers from more than 30 breweries, tickets will include beer-inspired food and live entertainment. General admission tickets are $64 in advance at goldennugget.com and $69 at the door, with $84 early admission VIP tickets also available online. A portion of proceeds will go to the Animal Foundation.

Vegas Golden Knights pre-season

The Golden Knights will be back on the ice at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 16. The Knights will host the Arizona Coyotes that night in what will be the first of seven tuneups for the 2018-19 regular season. See the first game of the pre-season at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Find out more about the Golden Knights’ second year.

Market in the Alley returns on Sunday

Market in the Alley returns to Fergusons Downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The event features local musicians, artists, designers and chefs sharing their creations with the community. You can find it in the alley between 10th and 11th streets on Fremont. fergusonsdowntown.com

NASCAR weekend

If Friday’s truck series, Saturday’s Xfinity Series and Sunday’s South Point 400 Monster Energy races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway aren’t enough, there are some other ways you can get your weekend car fix. Get behind the wheel of a luxury vehicle at Exotics Racing and SpeedVegas or go behind the scenes at Las Vegas car museums and reality TV garages. See more ways to get your car fix in Las Vegas.

NASCAR ‘Pup’ Series

NBC Sports and North Shore Animal League America have partnered to present the NASCAR on NBC “Pup” Series at the NASCAR Playoff Party at Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 14 and 15 from noon until 5 p.m.

The event will include a custom-built NASCAR track model that will contain puppies “racing” as your favorite drivers. Read more about the ‘Pup’ Series.

Greek Food Festival

The Greek Food Festival that runs Friday through Sunday at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Festival fare will include savory Greek favorites such as lamb chops, gyros, pastitsio, saganaki and souvlaki and five varieties of baklava. Visit the 46th annual Greek Food Festival between 3 and 11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. See more about the Greek Food Festival.

Korn

Korn’s “Follow the Leader” was released on Aug. 18, 1998. The album debuted atop the charts with 268,000 copies sold, officially ushering in the nü metal boom years. A ton of acts would follow and heavy music infiltrated the mainstream like it hadn’t in years — and hasn’t since. See Korn at 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Read more about how Korn topped the charts.

A Mob Story

Producers of “A Mob Story” can’t be accused of just throwing money around.

Wait. Yes, they can.

Hundreds of dollars — actual USDs — fall from the sky in the new musical at Plaza Showroom. The amount varies. Sometimes it’s $500; other times it might be just $100. But the scene fits neatly into the production’s story of organized crime. See the show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Read more about the new Las Vegas show.