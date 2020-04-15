Good Pie reopening with limited menu

Downtown Las Vegas pizzeria has enhanced safety measures in place, will feature new menu items five days a week.

Vincent Rotolo prepares Detriot-style pizzas at Good Pie at Pawn Plaza in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Good Pie will reopen its Pawn Plaza location Wednesday, with new items and limited hours. The restaurant on Las Vegas Boulevard South will offer pickup and delivery service from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Owner Vincent Rotolo, who closed the spot temporarily because he didn’t think he could accommodate the orders he was getting while keeping his staff at a safe distance from each other, says a streamlined menu will provide “the ability to separate the work stations in the room, at a safe distance.”

Rotolo says he was motivated by the desire to put his staff back to work.

“It kills me that my staff was broke on Easter,” he explains. “It really hurt.”

So the pizzaiolo met with representatives of the Southern Nevada Health District to walk through new procedures that would work for his small space. These include facial scarves for all workers, and a system in which he personally makes each pie, with his employees serving as support staff.

The menu will be limited to a new spin on the “grandma pies” the restaurant is known for, as well as a new Sicilian pie Rotolo had been planning to introduce at his Main Street location. There will also be a gluten-free grandma pizza, which he describes as “the biggest gluten-free pizza you’re gonna get anywhere.”

Daily specials will include new items still in development for Main Street, including meat-filled breads inspired by a Brooklyn tradition known as “lard bread.”

Rotolo says he’s happy to be getting back to work serving the community.

“My neighborhood needs me. My team needs me. And it just took me a couple of weeks to figure out how to move forward.”

