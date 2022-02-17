46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Entertainment

Grammy winner ushering in new residency at Dolby Live

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 6:21 am
 
Updated February 17, 2022 - 6:29 am
Usher attends the Chairman's Party following the NFL Honors event on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, a ...
Usher attends the Chairman's Party following the NFL Honors event on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

An eight-time Grammy winner will usher in a new residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Usher will perform 23 shows between July 15 and October 29. Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. to the general public.

Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets beginning Friday at 10 a.m. A fan pre-sale will begin Friday at noon. Fans can text 404-737-1821 to gain access to the pre-sale and MGM Rewards members can purchase tickets beginning Monday at 10 a.m.

General ticket prices begin at $79 plus taxes and fees.

Usher will perform on the following dates:

July 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

August 26, 27, 31

September 3, 4, 9, 10

October 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
2
Diners recount experience at restaurant accused of serving ‘adulterated’ food
Diners recount experience at restaurant accused of serving ‘adulterated’ food
3
The Stadium Tour plans to land at Allegiant Stadium
The Stadium Tour plans to land at Allegiant Stadium
4
More arrests made in Strip incident tied to NFL running back
More arrests made in Strip incident tied to NFL running back
5
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tivoli craft fair (Courtesy)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Tivoli Vintage and Craft Fest, Disney Princess — The Concert and Slash bringing his solo band to the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.