Grammy winner ushering in new residency at Dolby Live

An eight-time Grammy winner will usher in a new residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Usher attends the Chairman's Party following the NFL Honors event on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

An eight-time Grammy winner will usher in a new residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Usher will perform 23 shows between July 15 and October 29. Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. to the general public.

Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets beginning Friday at 10 a.m. A fan pre-sale will begin Friday at noon. Fans can text 404-737-1821 to gain access to the pre-sale and MGM Rewards members can purchase tickets beginning Monday at 10 a.m.

General ticket prices begin at $79 plus taxes and fees.

Usher will perform on the following dates:

July 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

August 26, 27, 31

September 3, 4, 9, 10

October 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.