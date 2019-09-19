Green Day at iHeartRadio leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Green Day Returns to the iHeartRadio festival alongside the Backstreet Boys, Cage the Elephant, Heart and many others Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Billie Joe Armstrong, from Green Day, performs at the 37th Annual American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

MUSIC

iHeartRadio Music Festival

Last time it played the iHeartRadio Music Festival, in 2012, Green Day went blue, with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong dropping a payload of F-bombs in displeasure over his band’s abbreviated set time. He entered rehab shortly thereafter, and now an invigorated Armstrong leads his band back to the fest alongside the Backstreet Boys, Cage the Elephant, Heart, Tim McGraw and many others at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $86.75; call 888-929-7849.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

‘The Cat Behind the Hat!’

A series of print and bronze limited-edition art by Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, opens Saturday at Skye Art Gallery. Focused on his popular children’s book character, the collection of works includes “The Cat Behind the Hat,” “Yawning Cat” and “Cat in Obsolete Shower Bath.” The exhibition will open with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and viewings will be available through Oct. 6 at the gallery located on the third level at the Forum Shops at Caesars. Visit skyeartgallery.com for more details.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘The Shawshank Redemption’

If you have a Y chromosome, odds are you’ve seen “The Shawshank Redemption.” If you’re of a certain age and have ever had access to TBS or TNT, there’s a good chance you’ve seen it somewhere between three and 137 times. (Seriously, that movie played on something resembling a nonstop loop for years.) Still, you probably haven’t seen it on the big screen, where it belongs. See the 25th anniversary celebration of “The Shawshank Redemption” on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

End of Summer Bru-Au

The Boulder Dam Brewing Co. and Kona Brewing Company will celebrate the return of the cooler months with a luau from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the brewpub at 453 Nevada Highway in Boulder City. It’ll include a pig roast, live Polynesian music, Polynesian dancers, eight Kona beers on tap, a photo booth and a prize for the best beachwear.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

SHOWS

Alien-themed dinner theater

“Marriage Can Be Murder” at the D Las Vegas will get into the Area 51-storming spirit this weekend with three special alien-themed performances of the interactive murder-mystery dinner show. Friday through Sunday, the production will be “peppered with alien-themed décor” and offer a menu featuring Big Bang Beef, Planet Earth Pork and Cosmic Cheese Tortellini. Tickets are available at thed.com, and guests can get 25 percent off for these shows with the code STORMTHED.

Al Mancini