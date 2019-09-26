Greta Van Fleet leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Josh Kiszka, left, and Jake Kiszka of the band Greta Van Fleet perform in concert during their "March of the Peaceful Army Tour" at the MECU Pavilion on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Red Bull Dance Your Style (Kien Quan/Red Bull Content Pool)

Red Bull Dance Your Style (Jeremy Gonzalo/Red Bull Content Pool)

MUSIC

Greta Van Fleet

As polarizing as they are increasingly popular, these Led Zeppelin-esque young hard rockers have cheesed off plenty of old-timers because of how much they sound like Robert Plant and company. That’s fair. But give credit where credit is due: The group’s chart-topping debut, “Anthem of the Peaceful Army,” marked a rare win for rock at a time when the genre has never been less popular in terms of contemporary album sales. Besides, there are worse bands to take a cue from than the greatest hard rock act of all time. See Greta Van Fleet at 8 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $39.50; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

SHOWS

Dance Your Style national finals

Dancers from across the country will compete in the U.S. Finals of Dance Your Style on Saturday at Planet Hollywood Resort. The freestyle street dance battle features 16 regional qualifiers showing their talents in hip-hop, popping, jookin’, waacking, locking and more at 6 p.m. at the Scene Pool Deck. The winner will advance to the world finals Oct. 12 in Paris. Choreographer Galen Hooks — who has worked with Janet Jackson, Usher and Rihanna — hosts the competition featuring music by Mike Murda. Tickets start at $15 at bit.ly/dancefinals.

Madelon Hynes

TELEVISION

‘Friends’

If your job’s a joke, you’re broke and your love life’s D.O.A, grab an acquaintance or two and take your mind off things with two mini-marathons of “Friends.” As part of the multitude of celebrations timed to the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, eight episodes will be shown in movie theaters. See “The One With the Prom Video,” “The One Where No One’s Ready,” “The One The Morning After” and “The One With the Embryos” — aka the episode with the trivia challenge — on Saturday and “The One With Chandler in a Box,” “The One With Ross’ Wedding Part 2,” “The One Where Everyone Finds Out” and “The One Where Ross Got High” on Wednesday. Check your nearest movie theater, because they’re being shown in more locations than not.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Greek Food Festival

They’ll be Opa!-ing all over the place during the 47th annual Greek Food Festival from Friday through Sunday at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 S. El Camino Road (near Hacienda Avenue and Jones Boulevard). Besides tons of Greek food, the fest promises live music and Greek dancing. Hours are 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit lvgff.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

FOOD & DRINK

Grapes & Hops

The annual Grapes & Hops Festival to benefit breast cancer research returns to the Springs Preserve on Saturday. The event, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m., will pair a selection of wine and beer with live music and bites from top valley restaurants, including Mon Ami Gabi, Top of the World, Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, and Stripburger. Tickets start at $45 in advance, or $80 for a pair, with VIP admission and discounted designated driver tickets also available. Proceeds will go to Par for the Cure. Purchase advance tickets before Saturday at springspreserve.org.

Al Mancini