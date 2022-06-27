Guide to July 4th fireworks, patriotic events in Las Vegas
No other city recognizes Fourth of July quite like Las Vegas does, and this year the fireworks shows, festivities and parades have returned with patriotic events and all-out celebrations.
To kick off the festivities, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade has returned with its first full-scale version since 2019. With more than 70 entries, including 25 giant inflatable parade balloons, veteran and military organizations, both patriotic and pop-culture themed floats, performing groups and professional local sports teams, the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is expected to be grander than ever.
The parade begins at 9 a.m. July 4 at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in the Trails village of Summerlin and ends at 11 a.m. near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.
But the patriotic festivities don’t end here. Here’s how families from all over the valley can celebrate Independence Day at events and fireworks displays throughout the city this weekend.
Fireworks at Caesars Palace
Spend the holiday on the Strip, where Caesars Palace is setting off a stunning fireworks display, set to fly from the top of the Julius Tower at 8:30 p.m July 4. The best viewing spots are by the fountains outside the hotel or directly across the street at The Linq Promenade.
Fireworks at Station Casinos
Station Casinos will light up the skies with a citywide fireworks spectacular and host several entertainment offerings throughout the weekend. The coordinated launch of each fireworks show will display at six Station Casinos properties throughout the valley: Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station. Green Valley and Red Rock tickets start at $10 for guests 2 to 11 years old and $25 for guests 12 and over. All other fireworks viewings are complementary, and shows start at 9 p.m. stationcasinos.com/fireworks
Fireworks at the Plaza
The Plaza celebrates July Fourth with its annual fireworks show lighting up the sky at 9 p.m. July 4. The rooftop pool at the Plaza will host music and fun for any age all weekend with Independence Day pool parties featuring a live DJ, barbecue and cocktail specials from 9 a.m. to sunset Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 4. plazahotelcasino.com
Fireworks at Lake Las Vegas
Partnering with the city of Henderson, Lake Las Vegas is hosting its annual free, open-to-the-public fireworks show at 9 p.m. July 4 over the community’s 320-acre lake. The fireworks display can also be viewed from several spots throughout the community, including The Village, the Westin Resort, the Hilton Resort, Reflection Bay Golf Club and the Sports Club. lakelasvegas.com/events
Fireworks Extravaganza at Las Vegas Ballpark
Las Vegas Ballpark will light up the sky this weekend. The Triple-A Aviators host the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, with fireworks displays following both games, and Sunday’s contest billed as the team’s “Fireworks Extravaganza.” Tickets start at $15 on Saturday, $18 on Sunday and can be purchased at the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office or ticketmaster.com.
Fourth of July at Legacy Club at Circa
Legacy Club at Circa is hosting a patriotic party at 8 p.m. July 4 featuring panoramic views of firework displays and an open bar serving specialty cocktails from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets for the event include standing-room-only views or, for an additional price, partygoers can book tables. General admission tickets are $100. circalasvegas.com
Fourth of July at Heritage Park
For the first time since 2019, the city of Henderson is hosting its Fourth of July Celebration at Heritage Park and invites the community to bring chairs, blankets and picnics as they enjoy more than a dozen food vendors, family fun activities including water games, foam fun, lawn games and live entertainment from country music group Lonestar starting at 7:30 p.m. July 4. The free event begins at 6 p.m., and the fireworks spectacular begins at 9 p.m. cityofhenderson.com
Night of Fire at the Bullring
Start your Fourth of July celebration with fireworks and NASCAR short-track racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 5 p.m. Sunday. The speedway’s annual Night of Fire will feature activities for the kids, raffle prizes and big wheel racing. Tickets start at $15; kids 12 and under get in free. lvms.com
Boulder City Damboree
The Boulder City Damboree Committee is hosting its 74th annual Fourth of July Celebration with events throughout the day such as a Rotary Club pancake breakfast at Bicentennial Park at 7 a.m. July 4, followed by a flyover from the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group, a parade at 9 a.m, festivities at Veterans Memorial Park at 4 p.m., including food trucks, activities for the kids and music, and a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Parking at Veterans Park is $20 per vehicle. bcnv.org/damboree
Rockets Over the River in Laughlin
Watch as the Colorado River lights up for the annual Rockets Over the River free fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. July 4. The extraordinary display can be viewed from any Laughlin hotel or along the entire Laughlin River Walk as patriotic music is choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over speakers nearby and at local radio stations. visitlaughlin.com
