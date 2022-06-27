Guide to July 4th fireworks, patriotic events in Las Vegas

No other city recognizes Fourth of July quite like Las Vegas does, and this year the fireworks shows, festivities and parades have returned with patriotic events and all-out celebrations.

Fireworks go off above the Las Vegas Ballpark after the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Reno Aces in a 3-2 walk-off win in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks show goes off at Caesars Palace on The Strip to kick off a week-long of Fourth of July festivities around the valley as seen from APEX Social Club atop the Palms in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

People watch the Red Rock Casino fireworks show from Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fireworks illuminate the Colorado River during the 28th annual Rockets Over the River Independence Day celebration Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Laughlin. The display was free for public viewing along the entire Laughlin River Walk. Patriotic music was choreographed to the show and simulcast over speakers by Laughlin hotels and local radio stations. The fireworks show will have an encore on July 4. (David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau)

In this July 4, 2017, file photo, people watch fireworks explode during Fourth of July festivities at Heritage Park in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Olivia Ruecking watches as the parade passes down Nevada Way during the two-day Damboree event on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in downtown Boulder City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is free and open to the public. For information, visit summerlinpatrioticparade.com. (Summerlin)

In this July 4, 2017, file photo, a young parade goer waves to crowds as he marches in the parade route during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

In this July 4, 2017, file photo, patriotic stilt walkers wave to crowds during the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

No other city recognizes Fourth of July quite like Las Vegas does, and this year the fireworks shows, festivities and parades have returned with patriotic events and all-out celebrations.

To kick off the festivities, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade has returned with its first full-scale version since 2019. With more than 70 entries, including 25 giant inflatable parade balloons, veteran and military organizations, both patriotic and pop-culture themed floats, performing groups and professional local sports teams, the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is expected to be grander than ever.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. July 4 at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in the Trails village of Summerlin and ends at 11 a.m. near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.

But the patriotic festivities don’t end here. Here’s how families from all over the valley can celebrate Independence Day at events and fireworks displays throughout the city this weekend.

Fireworks at Caesars Palace

Spend the holiday on the Strip, where Caesars Palace is setting off a stunning fireworks display, set to fly from the top of the Julius Tower at 8:30 p.m July 4. The best viewing spots are by the fountains outside the hotel or directly across the street at The Linq Promenade.

Fireworks at Station Casinos

Station Casinos will light up the skies with a citywide fireworks spectacular and host several entertainment offerings throughout the weekend. The coordinated launch of each fireworks show will display at six Station Casinos properties throughout the valley: Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station. Green Valley and Red Rock tickets start at $10 for guests 2 to 11 years old and $25 for guests 12 and over. All other fireworks viewings are complementary, and shows start at 9 p.m. stationcasinos.com/fireworks

Fireworks at the Plaza

The Plaza celebrates July Fourth with its annual fireworks show lighting up the sky at 9 p.m. July 4. The rooftop pool at the Plaza will host music and fun for any age all weekend with Independence Day pool parties featuring a live DJ, barbecue and cocktail specials from 9 a.m. to sunset Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 4. plazahotelcasino.com

Fireworks at Lake Las Vegas

Partnering with the city of Henderson, Lake Las Vegas is hosting its annual free, open-to-the-public fireworks show at 9 p.m. July 4 over the community’s 320-acre lake. The fireworks display can also be viewed from several spots throughout the community, including The Village, the Westin Resort, the Hilton Resort, Reflection Bay Golf Club and the Sports Club. lakelasvegas.com/events

Fireworks Extravaganza at Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark will light up the sky this weekend. The Triple-A Aviators host the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, with fireworks displays following both games, and Sunday’s contest billed as the team’s “Fireworks Extravaganza.” Tickets start at $15 on Saturday, $18 on Sunday and can be purchased at the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office or ticketmaster.com.

Fourth of July at Legacy Club at Circa

Legacy Club at Circa is hosting a patriotic party at 8 p.m. July 4 featuring panoramic views of firework displays and an open bar serving specialty cocktails from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets for the event include standing-room-only views or, for an additional price, partygoers can book tables. General admission tickets are $100. circalasvegas.com

Fourth of July at Heritage Park

For the first time since 2019, the city of Henderson is hosting its Fourth of July Celebration at Heritage Park and invites the community to bring chairs, blankets and picnics as they enjoy more than a dozen food vendors, family fun activities including water games, foam fun, lawn games and live entertainment from country music group Lonestar starting at 7:30 p.m. July 4. The free event begins at 6 p.m., and the fireworks spectacular begins at 9 p.m. cityofhenderson.com

Night of Fire at the Bullring

Start your Fourth of July celebration with fireworks and NASCAR short-track racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 5 p.m. Sunday. The speedway’s annual Night of Fire will feature activities for the kids, raffle prizes and big wheel racing. Tickets start at $15; kids 12 and under get in free. lvms.com

Boulder City Damboree

The Boulder City Damboree Committee is hosting its 74th annual Fourth of July Celebration with events throughout the day such as a Rotary Club pancake breakfast at Bicentennial Park at 7 a.m. July 4, followed by a flyover from the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group, a parade at 9 a.m, festivities at Veterans Memorial Park at 4 p.m., including food trucks, activities for the kids and music, and a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Parking at Veterans Park is $20 per vehicle. bcnv.org/damboree

Rockets Over the River in Laughlin

Watch as the Colorado River lights up for the annual Rockets Over the River free fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. July 4. The extraordinary display can be viewed from any Laughlin hotel or along the entire Laughlin River Walk as patriotic music is choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over speakers nearby and at local radio stations. visitlaughlin.com

Contact Maria Staubs at mstaubs@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MariaStaubs on Twitter.