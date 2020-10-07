71°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Entertainment

Half Life: Alyx actor grateful to be part of ‘transcendent’ experience

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2020 - 7:39 am
 
Updated October 7, 2020 - 8:04 am

After a long layoff, the Half Life series returned to the spotlight this year with the release of Half Life: Alyx on virtual reality platforms.

Actor Mike Shapiro voices the G-Man, one of the game’s most mysterious characters. Despite the time between installments, Shapiro was more than ready to step back into the role.

“It was so great to put my hand around the briefcase again and step back into those shoes,” Shapiro said. “It was kind of two different ideas at once. In one way, I was looking forward to jumping back into the world, the story and the characters. In another sense, it felt like no time had passed. G-Man is just so delicious to spend time with.”

Shapiro said the experience on VR is like nothing players have seen before.

“I had done VR before, but this was transcendent,” Shapiro said. “This was really a whole other level of immersion.”

Shapiro is a Half Life veteran, having voiced G-Man for the duration of series, in addition to other characters. The first game, released in 1998, proved to be a classic.

“One of the things about Half Life that got me really excited was it was clear that there was a tremendous body of narrative underneath it,” Shapiro said. “Half Life was one of the most fertile things to come along. I feel like it raised the bar in terms of narrative alongside action, alongside single player.”

The G-Man has always been one of the most mysterious characters in the series, and discovering more about him has been one of the most fascinating aspects for Shapiro.

“I feel like one of the things that we’ve come to understand is that it’s not clear that G-Man is working for anybody,” Shapiro said. “I feel like at the beginning, he’s this emissary, a very powerful agent provocateur of these forces. And then you think you know who the forces are. You’re trying to understand what motivates him. With each additional iteration in the story, I began to feel like G-Man has considerable agency of his own.”

He’s also excited about the potential of where his storyline could go.

“I truly don’t think about his story ending,” Shapiro said. “I don’t mean in the sense as there’s another sequel. I mean, I don’t think he’s human. One of the real pleasures for me about G-Man is not feeling constricted. I don’t think G-Man is ever constricted by temporal continuity.”

Since the release of Half Life: Alyx, some fans have wondered what’s next for the series. While Shapiro said he doesn’t know, he’s grateful to be a part of the series and offers a tidbit of encouraging news for fans.

“As a person who played a small part in contributing to Half Life, it’s plain from the feedback I get that people are digging to see these characters, and I’m waiting to see what happens next,” Shapiro said. “I think there’s a whole lot of story left to tell.”

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or702-383-0279. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Settlement reached after sex video shared among Las Vegas firefighters
Settlement reached after sex video shared among Las Vegas firefighters
2
NBA star lists Queensridge mansion for $8M
NBA star lists Queensridge mansion for $8M
3
$225K slots jackpot hit for ND visitor at McCarran
$225K slots jackpot hit for ND visitor at McCarran
4
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
5
New 40-acre medical campus coming to Henderson
New 40-acre medical campus coming to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Johnny Nash (Facebook)
Johnny Nash, who sang ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

Johnny Nash, a singer-songwriter, actor and producer who rose from pop crooner to early reggae star to the creator and performer of the million-selling anthem “I Can See Clearly Now,” died Tuesday, his son said.

 
Legendary rocker Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
The Associated Press

Eddie Van Halen, legendary rock guitarist and founder of the band Van Halen, has died at 65, according to a peron close to his family.

In this March 16, 2020, file photo, trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stoc ...
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election; markets fall
By Stan Choe and Damian J. Troise The Associated Press

Stocks dropped suddenly on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon after President Donald Trump ordered a stop to negotiations with Democrats over another round of stimulus for the economy.