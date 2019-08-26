Harlem Globetrotters bring Fan Powered Tour to Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The Harlem Globetrotters brought their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour to The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Harlem Globetrotters strike a "Karate Kid" pose versus the Washington Generals during their game at the 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotter Scooter Christensen (16) signals for a fan to call him while joined by teammates basketball versus the Washington Generals during a game in their 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mascot Globie, right, carries off fan Ethan Cohen, 10, while playing musical chairs as the Harlem Globetrotters bring their 2019 Fan Powered Tour to the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Harlem Globetrotters arrive as they bring their 2019 Fan Powered Tour to the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotter Scooter Christensen (16) balances a basketball on his head as the team shows off for the crowd during their 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotter Speedy Artis (43) shows off for the crowd with a trick shot during their 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotter Big Easy Lofton (52) carries a young fan to his parents while joking around for the crowd during their 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotter TNT Lister (18, right) dribbles the basketball through her legs around the Washington Generals Shaquille Burrell (11) during their game in their 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotter Bulldog Mack (5, right) soars past the Washington Generals Cager (0) to the hoop during their game in their 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. "Cager" is a character so not identified, he's supposed to be a mystery.(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotters skip onto the court with a young fan Gianna Burney, 6, on a timeout as they battle the Washington Generals during their 2019 Fan Powered Tour game in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotter Big Easy Lofton (52) sits on the lap of a fan while joking around for the crowd during their game at the 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fan Kelly Perone dances for Harlem Globetrotter Big Easy Lofton (52) who finds it funny during their game at the 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotters head coach Sweet Lou Dunbar, left, enjoys a laugh on the bench with guest player Bojo Ackah as they battle the Washington Generals during their game at the 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotter Big Easy Lofton (52, right) dances under a spotlight with fan Frank Perone who shows off a little during their game at the 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotter Lights Out Lee (21) soars above the rim for a dunk with a lift from teammates over the Washington Generals during a game in their 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotter Bulldog Mack (5) holds up Kaia Johnson, 4 months old, in a parody of "The Lion King" as they play the Washington Generals during a game in their 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotter Bulldog Mack (5) throws a bucket of paper on the crowd pretending it was water as they play the Washington Generals during a game in their 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Harlem Globetrotter Clutch Ball stands atop the rim to keep the Washington Generals from scoring during a game in their 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans do the wave in slow motion along with the Harlem Globetrotters and Washington Generals during a game in their 2019 Fan Powered Tour in the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Washington Generals are introduced as the Harlem Globetrotters bring their 2019 Fan Powered Tour to the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Harlem Globetrotters brought their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour to Las Vegas on Sunday at The Orleans Arena.

Globetrotter and Las Vegan Scooter Christensen played in Sunday’s event. He is known for spinning the ball on his head and nose, which earned him a spot in the Guinness World Records book in 2015. The Globetrotter was able to spin the ball on his nose for 7.7 seconds.