Harlem Globetrotters bring Fan Powered Tour to Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The Harlem Globetrotters brought their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour to The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Globetrotter and Las Vegan Scooter Christensen played in Sunday’s event. He is known for spinning the ball on his head and nose, which earned him a spot in the Guinness World Records book in 2015. The Globetrotter was able to spin the ball on his nose for 7.7 seconds.