‘Hawkeye’ stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld discuss Avengers series

(L-R): Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Marvel Studios' HAWKEYE, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

(L-R): Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Marvel Studios' HAWKEYE, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Mary Cybulski. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Once an Avenger, always an Avenger. Jeremy Renner — who plays crack-shot archer Hawkeye — proves that on a sleepy weekday afternoon in Los Angeles. Just mention a threat to his TV kids and it’s on. “You don’t want to get in the way of Papa Bear or you will go down,” he says, sounding menacing enough to force Thanos into therapy despite his easygoing outfit of a blue jacket, black jeans, grey shirt and butt-kicking boots.

His new sidekick Hailee Steinfeld — in a long purple shirt and matching pants — just laughs. She has hunted bad guys with him on the set and knows his bark isn’t that bad.

What’s the best advice he has given her about joining the franchise? “That I was never going to shoot an actual arrow. It was the first thing he told me,” she said, alluding to ease of avenging in these CGI times.

In the new, much awaited Disney + series, “Hawkeye,” Clint a.k.a. Hawkeye takes his kids to New York City to enjoy the Big Apple at Christmas. He’s just trying to live his life, but trouble comes to find him in the form of a female do-gooder named Kate Bishop (Steinfeld). Sure, she’s younger, faster and can bring down an evil cartel before the trimming the tree. But what about protecting Hawkeye’s offspring and getting them all home for Santa?

Review-Journal: Jeremy, the last time we saw Hawkeye, in “Avengers: Endgame,” he was mourning the loss of Nat (Scarlett Johansson), who sacrificed her life to save the world. Is he still feeling emotional when the series picks up?

Renner: This is an emotional through-line that ties in from “Endgame.” We’re dealing with the weight of tragedies in Hawkeye’s life and his losses. Managing losses is the superhero game. In the series, we start out with a happy step forward, which is this family vacation with his kids in New York for Christmas. It’s very joyous. Then, everything goes sideways from there. Sideways is also part of the superhero life.

Does he still have survivor’s guilt?

Renner: I don’t call it survivor’s guilt. You have to realize that there are a lot of things that are lost. This is addressed in the show, which is a beautiful, intimate thing. Hawkeye is a guy who carries a lot of weight. There is this grumpiness in his face, which has been earned the hard way.

From the start, Kate is a super confident girl who also experiences tragedy and then becomes even grittier and tougher. Where does that come from in you?

Steinfeld: Just to put it out there, this whole thing feels so crazy to me. I’m an Avenger? As for your question, I really do feel like playing this character has sort of forced me to find my confidence, determination and discipline. It has always been inside of me, but I really had to bring it out to do this character justice. She is so loved by so many. Many have been waiting for her to be brought to life, so I had to do this justice.

Was Hailee ready for her action star close-up? Did you give her any advice?

Renner: She came in hot. She was ready to rock. She came to play. In fact, it makes me feel old. I’ve seen a lot of people come and go in my career because I’m like a grandpa now. She had the self-confidence, which was necessary. It was up to me to remind her that I had her back. I also told her that there would be a lot of strange things going on. These Avenger projects are different from other types of filmmaking. I told her that I’d give her the answers if she needed them.

Did Jeremy give you any advice?

Steinfeld: I was so grateful to have a real Avenger by my side to show me the ropes. We really jumped right into the deep end with this thing. Most of all, we shared a lot of laughs.

You can’t predict screen chemistry. Why does this mentor relationship have that snap?

Steinfeld: First, these were great scripts that were full of character development. The setup is that these two are polar opposites, but they have congruent belief systems and similar skill sets. Otherwise, it’s a wonderful, complicated friendship and partnership. You can put all kinds of labels on it, but I’d like to think that you can put these two in different scenarios and it will be winning.

Clint’s hearing loss is handled in a way that makes him a more beloved character. What is it like playing a character dealing with this issue onscreen?

Renner: I grew up with a cousin who is deaf, and I’m a little bit hard of hearing. It has always been a part of the Hawkeye character in the comics. We found a way to make it a truthful entry point into his life. I think there is a wonderful vulnerability that comes into his life with the hearing loss. It’s also a very interesting obstacle and loss. And face it: Sometimes, it’s nice not to be able to hear.

How important is being a father to Clint/Hawkeye’s life?

Renner: To me, fatherhood is the anchor and base to his emotional steadfastness and reality. It’s one of the most important things for him. It makes him a practical, accessible guy. Clint’s real power is his family, including his kids and badass wife. Frankly, I feel any parent is a superhero in their own right if they’re involved with their kids. Parenting is an honor, a gift and the most difficult thing any human can go through.

An Easter Egg in the film “Black Widow” has Natasha Romanoff’s sister (Florence Pugh as Yelena) coming for Hawkeye in the future. Worried?

Renner: I’m definitely aware this is happening. I don’t know what the deal is for the future, but I hope it gets sorted out.

Finally, Hailee, how does it feel to be next year’s big Halloween costume?

Steinfeld: I did notice a lot of Kate Bishop this year with costumes, and the show isn’t even out yet. It makes sense. These are beloved comics. But it’s still surreal. At least I know that I have a costume for next year.