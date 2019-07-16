HBO, ‘Game of Thrones’ claim record Emmy nominations

HBO has reclaimed its throne as king of Emmy nominations with 137.

LOS ANGELES — HBO has reclaimed its throne as king of Emmy nominations.

The cable network received a whopping 137 nominations Tuesday morning, riding the dragon wings of “Game of Thrones,” which received a record 32. The nominations include best actress in a drama for Emilia Clarke and best actor in a drama for Kit Harington.

HBO’s “Chernobyl” and “Barry” also brought in big numbers of nominations.

Netflix ended HBO’s 17-year reign last year to win the most nominations but was bumped to second this year with 117.

NBC was a distant third with 58 nods, a figure that led all broadcast networks. CBS had 43 and ABC 26.

Amazon’s Prime Video was second to Netflix among streamers with 47 nominations.

Emmys air Sept. 22

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.

Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” film scored six Emmy nominations, while documentaries on Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and the disastrous Fyre Festival also picked up nods.

With Netflix’s “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé,” the pop star earned four of the six nominations Tuesday, including bids for producing, writing, co-directing and musical direction. “Homecoming” will compete with “Springsteen on Broadway” in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category.

“Homecoming” also earned nominations for costumes and production design.

HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” and Netflix’s “FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” will compete for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special. Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” is up for outstanding informational series or special.

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban share a nomination for their work on the Tony Awards. T Bone Burnett scored a nomination for his musical score of HBO’s “True Detective.”

Best TV movie

The nominations for best television movie include: “Bandersnatch (Black Mirror),” ”Brexit,” ”Deadwood: The Movie,” ”King Lear,” and “My Dinner with Herve.”

The nominees for best actors in a comedy series have been announced.

The nominees for best actress in a comedy series include: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”; Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag;” Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me;” and Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek.”

The nominees for best actor in a comedy series include: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”; Ted Danson, “The Good Place”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; and Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek.”

Best limited series include: “Chernobyl”; “Escape at Dannemora”; “Fosse/Verdon”; “When They See Us” and “Sharp Objects.”

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Billy Porter, “Pose” and Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us.”

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are: Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”; Robin Wright, “House of Cards”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder” and Mandy Moore, “This Is Us.”

Best TV darama

The nominations for the top television drama are: “Game of Thrones,” ”Better Call Saul,” ”Bodyguard,” ”Killing Eve,” ”Ozark,” ”Pose,” ”This Is Us” and “Succession.”

The nominees for best comedy series are: ”Barry,” ”The Good Place,” ”Fleabag,” ”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ”Russian Doll,” ”Schitt’s Creek” and “Veep.”

The nominees for best actress in a limited series or movie include: Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”; Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”; Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”; Joey King, “The Act”; Niecy Nash, “When They See Us” and Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”

The nominees for best actor in a limited series or movie include: Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”; Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us” and Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Actors D’Arcy Carden of “The Good Place” and Ken Jeong of “Dr. Ken” announced the nominees .