Heidi’s Picks is a weekly selection of restaurant suggestions from Review-Journal critic Heidi Knapp Rinella. Price symbols are based on the cost of an average entree: $ = entrees less than $10; $$ = entrees between $10 and $20; $$$ = entrees between $20 and $30; and $$$$ = entrees more than $30.

ANGIE’S SOUL FOOD CAFE

1100 Martin Luther King Blvd.; 631-7315

The place ain’t fancy and when we were there the signage was a little confusing, but Angie’s is a reliable place for good old-fashioned soul food like chicken fried to a turn, with golden, shatteringly crisp skin. We also liked the delicately crisp cinnamon-infused waffles, custardy macaroni and cheese, standard-issue collards and friendly, warm service. (3/19/10)

Overall: B+ $

BLT BURGER

The Mirage, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 792-7888

A inhospitable hostess notwithstanding, BLT Burger was a lot of fun and a lot of good food. The fried dill pickles were flavor-packed and so light as to be almost pickles tempura, and we also found the macaroni and cheese bites, regulation burger (with blue cheese added), a lamb tandoori burger and toffee milk shake all worthy of a fine American tradition. (12/19/08)

Overall: A- $$

MARKET GRILLE CAFE

7920 W. Tropical Parkway; 396-0070 (also at 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd.)

This sure doesn’t look like a counter-service restaurant and the food sure doesn’t taste like it. It’s actually more of a hybrid since the food is brought to the table on real dishes and with real flatware. The Greek cuisine is the real deal, too, and we say "Opa!" to the dolmades, saganaki, pomegranate chicken, moussaka and — talk about something living up to the name — Aphrodite’s Cheesecake, which is on a baklava crust. (10/10/08)

Overall: A $$

TUSCANY GARDENS

Tuscany, 255 E. Flamingo Road; 947-5910

The sauces were a little old-school — a little heavy, and heavy on the oil — but in the meatballs and marinara sauce, both acid tests for Italian restaurants, Tuscany Gardens acquitted itself quite nicely. We also liked the beef carpaccio and the Pollo Melanzana, with its layered chicken and eggplant and cheese, plus the fact that the decor was Italianate but not overly schmaltzy and that this casino restaurant so close to the Strip wasn’t overly pricey. (9/4/09)

Overall: A- $$