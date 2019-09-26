Henderson brewery opens downtown Las Vegas taproom Saturday

Among other happenings downtown are Vegas Vegfest all day Saturday and two big concerts on Saturday night.

Rock of Vegas summer concert series at Fremont Street Experience concludes Saturday with a free performance by Smash Mouth. (courtesy)

Courtesy of CraftHaus Brewery in Henderson

CraftHaus Brewery opens doors Saturday

CraftHaus Brewery owners Wyndee and Dave Forrest will officially open their new Arts District taproom on Saturday with a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting at 197 E. California Ave. Guests will enjoy a free 4-ounce pour of one of their beers or slushies, a collector’s pin giveaway, some complimentary bites and the tapping of a new specialty beer called Sour CHAD.

‘Green goodness’ has its day this weekend

Vegas Vegfest, which is being billed as “a day full of green goodness” for vegans, vegetarians and the veg-curious, will take place Saturday at the Clark County Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and feature 35 food vendors, a beer tent, speakers, singers, comedians and magicians. Admission is free, although a $3 donation is suggested. vegasvegfest.com

Smash Mouth rocks free concert series

Smash Mouth will take the stage Saturday night as part of the Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks free concert series. The band is scheduled to play from 9 to 10:30 p.m. on the Third Street Stage, near the D Las Vegas, Four Queens and Fremont. vegasexperience.com

Social D headlines Events Center show

Social Distortion and Flogging Molly will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Tickets start at $36. dlvec.com

Spend ‘Ridiculesque’ evening at Artifice

It’s the last Saturday of the month this week, which means Ridiculesque returns to Artifice Bar. The “show of burlesque, vaudeville and frivolity” kicks off at 8 p.m. There’s a $15 cover, and you can reserve a space online. 1025 S. First St., artificebarlv.com

