Entertainment

Here are your Las Vegas entertainment options for 2019

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2019 - 10:47 am
 

You have no idea what you’ll be doing come October.

Allow us to inform you.

Adding to the 23,000-mile-long list of all the selfless, benevolent things we do, we’re going to break down some of the most anticipated entertainment options of 2019, month by month, from concerts to movies to TV and more.

This way, you can plan ahead and spend your time wisely — kind of like you’re doing right now by reading this.

January

“True Detective” Season 3, HBO (Jan. 13)

After learning that time is a flat circle from Matthew McConaughey’s beer-sponging Rust Cohle during the first season of “True Detective,” that circle has been completed with the return of this grimmer-than-autopsy-photos crime serial. Back after an up-and-down second season, the show is set in the Ozarks this time and stars Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who took home the best supporting actor trophy for his work in 2016’s “Moonlight.” Expect all the mirth of an open-casket funeral.

February

Travis Scott, T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 6)

Hades-hot rapper Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” tour has been garnering out-of-this-world reviews, with Rolling Stone recently dubbing it “the greatest show on Earth.” (Qualifier: Obviously, the magazine missed our last karaoke set at Dino’s.) Scott drew a massive throng of fans to his Life is Beautiful performance last September. Prepare for a bigger production and an even bigger crowd this time.

March

Robbie Williams, Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas (March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16)

Just how big is this Paul Bunyan of pop? Back in 2006, Robbie Williams made it into the “Guinness Book of World Records” for selling 1.6 million tickets to his “Close Encounters” tour in a day. He’ll have slightly fewer seats to fill during his intimate engagement in Vegas.

April

“Game of Thrones” Season 8, HBO (April)

Whose life will expire before this beloved show does? The answer to that question will be penned in blood as “Game of Thrones” enters its final season. If you haven’t kept up with this labyrinthine series and can’t tell your Lannisters from your Starks, starting bingeing on the brutality ASAP.

May

Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (May 17-19)

Blooming in the desert for the ninth year now, this smorgasbord of beats and flesh continues its reign as one of the world’s biggest electronic dance music gatherings, luring crowds of more than 400,000 for three days of dusk-till-dawn revelry. You sleep, you lose.

June

“Fiddler on the Roof,” The Smith Center (June 4-9)

The “Fiddler” gets outfitted with some fresh strings, among other refurbishments, when this Broadway classic gets a new spin from Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the folks behind “South Pacific,” “The King and I” and “Oslo.”

July

“The Lion King” (July 19)

A Donald Glover-voiced Simba goes digital in this computer-animated remake of the beloved Disney classic. Jon Favreau directs a cast that also includes Beyonce as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and Seth Rogen answering the eternal question, “What if Pumbaa was voiced by the stoner dude from “Pineapple Express?”

August

Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (Aug. 16-18)

The biggest and best heavy music festival in the country gets even bigger and, uh, best-er when Psycho Las Vegas relocates from the Hard Rock Hotel to four venues at Mandalay Bay, including the arena. The full lineup has yet to be revealed, but early confirmations include Britain’s Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, festival perennials High on Fire and the supremely doomy Yob.

September

Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas (Sept. 20-22)

Like a little ray of Vegas summer sunshine searing off your pesky epidermis, this annual music and arts festival returns to remind us to look deeper and see the beauty that exists within us all.

October

“Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” (Oct. 15)

What’s this? Tim Burton brings his first U.S. art exhibition in nearly a decade to the Neon Museum. It will feature new and previously exhibited large-scale pieces by the filmmaker behind such dark and dreamy pictures as “Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

November

“Frozen 2” (Nov. 22)

Refusing to “Let It Go” just yet, the highest-grossing animated film of all time gets a second installment when Anna and Elsa return for more adventures with a talking snowman with an oddly self-destructive bent.

December

“Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20)

Perhaps the most recent entry in the “Star Wars” canon, last year’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” should have stayed in a galaxy far, far away considering how it was roundly dismissed by critics and fanboys alike. Hopefully The Force will be with “Episode IX,” which is directed by J.J. Abrams and features late actress Carrie Fisher, as we bid Princess Leia a final farewell.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
Lacey Huszcza invites you to find something to love at the Las Vegas Philharmonic
Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic talks about the orchestra's wealth of programming. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Marinelli offers La Strega preview
Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Eve at Sparrow + Wolf
Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas NYE Fireworks - VIDEO
The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Debra Kelleher Of The Stirling Club
Debra Kelleher, DK Hospitality President talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the Stirling Club.
Richard Ditton Of The Stirling Club
Richard Ditton, an investment partner of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
NYE at the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes reports from the reopening of the Stirling Club on New Year's Eve 2018.
Michael Stapleton of the Stirling Club
Michael Stapleton, COO of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
Recap the Countdown on Fremont Street — VIDEO
Nearly 40,000 people packed Fremont Street to enjoy America's Party Downtown. As the tradition stands, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman counted down the clock on the 3rd Street Stage, alongside her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman.
New Year's Eve live from the Las Vegas Strip Bellagio Fountains - Video
Reporter Aaron Drawhorn near the Bellagio Fountains as hundreds of thousands gather to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
Ryan Reaves describes the flavors in Training Day beer
Ryan Reaves talks about the flavor of Training Day, the new beer from 7Five Brewing that was launched at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves describes his new beer
Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves talks about his new beer from 7Five Brewing at a launch party at PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' five biggest NYE concerts
Imagine Dragons at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Lady Gaga at The Park Theater at Park MGM, Maroon 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Bruno Mars at T-Mobile Arena, and Tenacious D at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye @bizutesfaye
New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
Bellagio Conservatory display is Majestic Holiday Magic
Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory
Las Vegas Ready for 2019 NYE Fireworks Show
The city of Las Vegas is ready to celebrate "America's Party" with a new and improved fireworks show that will pay tribute to the Golden Knights.
Sugar Factory makes a shareable Christmas cocktail
If you’re looking to share holiday cheer, this goblet is big enough to split among at least a few friends. The bubbly punch is made with cherry vodka, cranberry juice and a scoop of Christmas tree gummy candies — just in case it’s not sufficiently sweet.
New Year's Eve fireworks are ready to fly in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci unveil details of “America’s Party 2019” New Year's Eve fireworks and entertainment extravaganza during a news conference at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Liberace Museum at Thriller Villa
The Thriller Villa in Las Vegas was not only home to Michael Jackson, but now houses the Liberace Museum collection.
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cinebarre theaters opens at Palace Station
Cinebarre is the new dine-in multiplex movie theater at Palace Station. Food and drink can be delivered to you in the theater. And there is a bar, restaurant and lounge. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tim Burton's imaginative artwork coming to Las Vegas
Tim Burton's imaginative artwork coming to Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday poultry with Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine
Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine explain the different types of poultry available for the holidays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Preserve kicks off its Holiday Express
Springs Preserve hosts its Holiday Express, which includes a train ride, visits with Santa, SNOW, and a village winter wonderland.
Artists from Cirque du Soleil contribute art to Las Vegas art exhibit
Artists from Cirque du Soleil contribute art to Las Vegas gallery exhibit
Red Plate on the Las Vegas Strip serves a cocktail made with blooming jasmine tea
Red Plate on the Las Vegas Strip serves a cocktail made with jasmine tea
Benny the Ice Skating Dog
Benny is a Las Vegas Labrador who was rescued by former pro skater Cheryl Del Sanyo, and trained to ice skate. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Entertainment
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Entertainment Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like