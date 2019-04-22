Here’s how to reserve a visit to ‘Star Wars’ at Disneyland first

Inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Disney guests will take the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens May 31, 2019, at Disneyland Resort in California and Aug. 29, 2019, at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. (Disney Parks)

From left to right: Moogan Tea, Blue Bantha, Bloody Rancor (contains alcohol) and the Black Spire Brew can be found at Ogaճ Cantina inside Star Wars: Galaxyճ Edge. (Kent Phillips/Disney Parks)

Blue Milk and Green Milk can be found in the Black Spire Outpost market inside Star Wars: Galaxyճ Edge. (David Roark/Disney Parks)

The Creature Stall in Star Wars: Galaxyճ Edge will offer creatures of the galaxy, including porgs, tauntauns and more. Star Wars: Galaxyճ Edge opens May 31, 2019, at Disneyland Resort in California and Aug. 29, 2019, at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. (David Roark/Disney Parks)

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open May 31, 2019, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and Aug. 29, 2019, at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. At 14 acres each, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be Disney's largest single-themed land expansions ever, transporting guests to live their own Star Wars adventures in Black Spire Outpost, a village on the remote planet of Batuu, full of unique sights, sounds, smells and tastes. Guests can become part of the story as they sample galactic food and beverages, explore an intriguing collection of merchant shops and take the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. (Disney Parks)

Innovative and creative eats from around the galaxy will be available at Star Wars: Galaxyճ Edge when it opens May 31, 2019, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., and Aug. 29, 2019, at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Outpost Mix can be found at Kat Sakaճ Kettle, located in the Black Spire Outpost market inside Star Wars: Galaxyճ Edge. (David Roark/Disney Parks)

Inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Disney guests will take the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy when Star Wars: Galaxyճ Edge opens May 31, 2019, at Disneyland Resort in California and Aug. 29, 2019, at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. (Disney Parks)

Millennium Falcon is pictured under development for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Stars Wars: Galaxy's Edge. On Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, guests will take the controls of one of the most recognizable ships in the galaxy. Stars Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open at Disneyland Resort in California May 31, 2019, and at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida Aug. 29, 2019. (Disney Parks)

Inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Disney guests will take the controls in one of three unique and critical roles aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens May 31, 2019, at Disneyland Resort in California and Aug. 29, 2019, at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. (Disney Parks)

In a land far, far away — or roughly a four-hour drive from Las Vegas — “Star Wars” is about to come to life.

Disneyland Park’s newest expansion, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, is set to open May 31.

Guests planning to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge between May 31 and June 23 will need to make reservations.

Announced Monday, reservations will be made available at 8 a.m. May 2 at disneyland.com.

Reservations require theme park admission but no extra cost. Guests staying in any of the three Disneyland Resort hotels May 31 through June 23 will receive reservations for Galaxy’s Edge during their stay.

On opening day of phase one, guests will be transported to the planet of Batuu, a far-flung destination along the galaxy’s Outer Rim. There, the 14-acre venue’s first guests can dine at Black Spire Outpost, meet familiar characters and take a spin aboard the new ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be home to Oga’s Cantina, where guests can listen to spirited musical entertainment, and the Milk Stand, where visitors can try the blue milk Luke Skywalker drank in “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.”

Phase two will open later this year along with a new ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.