Here’s how to reserve a visit to ‘Star Wars’ at Disneyland first

In a land far, far away — or roughly a four-hour drive from Las Vegas — “Star Wars” is about to come to life.
Disneyland Park’s newest expansion, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, is set to open May 31.
Guests planning to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge between May 31 and June 23 will need to make reservations.
Announced Monday, reservations will be made available at 8 a.m. May 2 at disneyland.com.
Reservations require theme park admission but no extra cost. Guests staying in any of the three Disneyland Resort hotels May 31 through June 23 will receive reservations for Galaxy’s Edge during their stay.
On opening day of phase one, guests will be transported to the planet of Batuu, a far-flung destination along the galaxy’s Outer Rim. There, the 14-acre venue’s first guests can dine at Black Spire Outpost, meet familiar characters and take a spin aboard the new ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be home to Oga’s Cantina, where guests can listen to spirited musical entertainment, and the Milk Stand, where visitors can try the blue milk Luke Skywalker drank in “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.”
Phase two will open later this year along with a new ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
