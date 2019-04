Drai's Beachclub (The Cromwell)

Grand cabana with private Jacuzzi at Marquee Day Club (Marquee)

Ultra Pool at the MGM Grand (Joe Janet)

Here’s a list of some of Las Vegas’ top dayclubs, as well as pools that are not restricted to hotel guests (Note: prices listed are the lowest available on the least popular days. Prices during prime time are often significantly higher. Some prices include food-and-beverage packages.):

■ Aria: Main Pool cabanas and daybed rentals are available to nonguests 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Daybeds start at $100. cabanas.mgmresorts.com. Liquid, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Admission starts at $20 for women and $30 for men. liquidpoollv.com

■ Bellagio: Cabanas and daybed rentals are available to nonguests 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Daybeds start at $100. Cabanas start at $200. cabanas.mgmresorts.com

■ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Boulevard Pool, open to locals with ID 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays for daybed and cabana rentals. Daybeds start at $75. Cabanas start at $200. Dive-In Movies every Monday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission starts at $7. Marquee Dayclub, open daily 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission starts at $20 for women, $30 for men. Daybeds start at $250. Bungalows start at $1,000. Grand cabanas start at $1,000. marqueelasvegas.com/dayclub

■ The Cromwell:Drai’s Beachclub, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Admission starts at $20. Daybeds start at $600. Cabanas start at $2,000. draisgroup.com

■ Delano: Hotel pool and cabanas are available to nonguests 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Cabanas start at $125. cabanas.mgmresoprts.com

■ Downtown Grand: Citrus Grand Pool Deck, open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission starts at $5.

■ Excalibur: Cabanas and daybed rentals are available to nonguests 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Daybeds start at $80. Cabanas start at $125. cabanas.mgmresorts.com

■ Flamingo: Go Pool Dayclub, open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Admission starts at $10. Daybeds start at $50. Cabanas start at $100. gopoolvegas.com

■ Green Valley Ranch Resort:Resort pool, open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily (9 a.m.-8 p.m. May 1-Sept. 2). $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Daybeds start at $75 food-and-beverage minimum. Cabanas start at $75 rental. The Pond (21 and older). Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Daybeds start at $100 food-and-beverage minimum. Cabanas start at $200 food-and-beverage minimum. greenvalleyranch.sclv.com

■ J.W. Marriott: Resort pool, open to nonguests 9 a.m.-closing Sundays-Fridays (excludes Saturdays). Admission starts at $18 for those 16 and older, $12 for supervised children 6-15, complimentary for supervised children 5 and younger. Cabanas start at $200. Seasonal memberships available.

■ The Linq: Influence, open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Free admission. Daybeds start at $50. Cabanas start at $100. thelinq.com

■ Luxor: Hotel pool and cabanas are available to nonguests 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Daybeds start at $50. Cabanas start at $100. cabanas.mgmresoprts.com. Temptation Sundays (LGBT), open 1-7 p.m. Sundays May 1-Sept. 1. Admission starts at $10 for MGM Resorts guests with room key, Las Vegas locals, military and emergency service members, $20 all others. A weekly guest list for free entry 1-2 p.m. is available through the website. luxor.com/lgbt

■ M Resort: M Pool, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 29-Sept. 2. Daydream Pool Club open weekends and holidays 11 a.m.-closing. Admission starts at $10. Women with a local ID will receive complimentary admission before noon. Men with local ID will receive complimentary admission before noon on weekdays and 50 percent off admission before noon on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. VIP section starts at $50. Daybeds start at $250 food-and-beverage minimum. Cabanas start at $350 food-and-beverage minimum. daydreamlv.com

■ Mandalay Bay: Mandalay Bay Beach Club, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays (except July 2-8). Admission starts at $20 for adults, $10 for kids 4-16, complimentary for kids younger than 3. Daylight Beach Club (daylightvegas.com), open noon-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission starts at $20 for women and $30 for men. Daybeds start at $75. Cabanas start at $125. Morea Beach Club. (European-style sunbathing, 21 and older, starting March 22) Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Complimentary for women, $20 for men. mandalaybay.com

■ MGM Grand: Cabanas and daybed rentals are available to nonguests 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Daybeds start at $50. Cabanas start at $100. cabanas.mgmresoprts.com. Wet Republic, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays. See wetrepublic.com for prices.

■ The Mirage: Hotel pool cabanas and reserved lounge chair rentals are available to nonguests 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Reserved lounge chairs start at $35. Cabanas start at $300. cabanas.mgmresoprts.com. Bare Pool Lounge, open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays (starting March 21). Admission starts at $10 for women, $20 for men. barepoollv.com

■ New York-New York: Hotel pool cabanas and reserved lounge chair rentals are available to nonguests 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Reserved lounge chairs start at $50. Cabanas start at $275. cabanas.mgmresoprts.com

■ NoMad Hotel: Jemaa Pool Club, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sunday (starting April 12). Admission starts at $20 for women, $30 for men; free for locals with ID before noon.

■ Palms: Kaos Resort Pool, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. Kaos Dayclub, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Kaos Nightclub, open 10:30 p.m.-closing Thursdays-Saturdays. Admission starts at $20 for women and $25 for men. Water daybeds start at $1,750. Cabanas start at $5,000. palms.com/kaos

■ Park MGM: Hotel pool cabanas and daybed rentals are available to nonguests 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Daybeds start at $75. Cabanas start at $200. cabanas.mgmresoprts.com

■ Planet Hollywood Resort: The Scene Pool Deck and FlowRider Surf Attraction, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Free admission to pools. FlowRider 30-minute surfing sessions start at $25; cabanas start at $149. thesceneph.com

■ Plaza:Rooftop pool, open 9 a.m.-sunset daily. Free admission for 21 and older with Nevada ID, $10 admission for nonguests 21 and older without Nevada ID. Cabanas start at $50 plus $100 food-and-beverage minimum. plazahotelcasino.com

■ Red Rock Resort: Resort pool, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily (9 a.m.,8 p.m. May 4-Sept. 8). Admission is $25 for adults 21 and older, $10 ages 5-20, free for children 4 and younger. Daybeds start at $50. Cabanas start at $200. redrock.sclv.com

■ Rio:Voodoo Beach open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Free admission. $100 bottomless drink package, $50 locals bottle special. caesars.com/rio-las-vegas

■ Sapphire Pool & Dayclub (topless): Open noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays starting April 19. Free admission for locals, $20 for visitors. Lounge chairs are $70. Daybeds start at $250. Cabanas start at $500. Visitors can arrange for waived cover with complimentary Sapphire transportation by calling 702-869-0003. sapphirepoollv.com

■ Signature at the MGM Grand: Cabanas and daybed rentals are available to nonguests 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Daybeds start at $30. Cabanas start at $125. cabanas.mgmresorts.com

■ The Strat: Radius pool, open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. Admission starts at $14 (21 and older). Daybeds start at $150. Cabanas start at $200. Elation pool, open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Admission starts at $10. Cabanas start at $150. stratospherehotel.com

■ Topgolf Las Vegas: Hideaway Pool, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is free (21 and older). Cabanas start at $250.

■ Tropicana: Resort pool, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily (starting April 1). Free admission for locals with valid ID. Daybeds start at $75, Poolside Canopy starts at $150, and Poolside Hideaway starts at $250. troplv.com/amenities/tropicana-pool

■ Vdara: Cabanas and daybed rentals are available to nonguests 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Daybeds start at $75. Cabanas start at $175. cabanas.mgmresorts.com

■ The Venetian: Tao Beach, open 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Admission starts at $15 for women, $20 for men. Lounge chairs start at $50. Cabanas start at $500. Grand cabanas start at $1,000. taolasvegas.com/beach

■ Wynn-Encore: Encore Beach Club, open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Admission starts at $25 for women, $35 for men. Daybeds start at $1,000. Cabanas start at $3,000. wynnencorebeachclub.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.