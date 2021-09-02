97°F
Entertainment

Hidden cinema rooftop garden popping up downtown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2021 - 4:55 pm
 
A rendering of Hidden Cinema Rooftop Garden. (Hidden Cinema)
A hidden cinema rooftop garden is popping up in downtown Las Vegas just in time for fall.

The pop-up will transform a rooftop into a small outdoor theater with twinkling lights, a 30-foot-wide movie screen, snack service and seating for 150.

Hidden Cinema will screen 24 cult favorites including romantic classics like “Notting Hill” in September, Halloween hits like “Psycho” and “Hocus Pocus” in October and holiday-season favorites like “The Grinch” and “Home Alone” in December.

Hidden Cinema Rooftop Garden will open at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at 321 S. Casino Center Blvd.

Movie-goers can select from three seating types:

Individual Ticket with Picnic Blanket, $18.50

Individual Ticket with Lounge Floor Chair, $22.50

Couples Ticket with a Loveseat Bean Bag, $48.50

For more information, visit hidden-cinema.com.

