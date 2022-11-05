Holiday Cactus Garden Lights return to Ethel M Chocolates — PHOTOS

Ethel M Chocolates held the 29th annual lighting ceremony of its Holiday Cactus Garden on Friday.

Favion Martinez of Las Vegas proposes to Janely Borjas, as Martinez’s daughter Emma, 6, looks on, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden in Henderson, after the annual lighting ceremony. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People walk through the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden in Henderson Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after the annual lighting ceremony. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People watch holiday lights at the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden in Henderson Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after the annual lighting ceremony. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Choirs from Gunderson Middle School and Coronado High School greet Santa during the annual lighting ceremony at the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Choirs from Gunderson Middle School and Coronado High School sing during the annual lighting ceremony at the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The holiday cactus lights have returned to Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson for the holiday season. On Friday, people gathered at the botanical cactus garden for the 29th annual lighting ceremony, and all the lights were turned on with a countdown.

The lights and holiday decor will be viewable from 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, with a $1 entry fee per person. All fee proceeds will go to benefit Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square food bank.

For more information on the holiday display, visit ethelm.com.