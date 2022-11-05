Holiday Cactus Garden Lights return to Ethel M Chocolates — PHOTOS
Ethel M Chocolates held the 29th annual lighting ceremony of its Holiday Cactus Garden on Friday.
The holiday cactus lights have returned to Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson for the holiday season. On Friday, people gathered at the botanical cactus garden for the 29th annual lighting ceremony, and all the lights were turned on with a countdown.
The lights and holiday decor will be viewable from 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, with a $1 entry fee per person. All fee proceeds will go to benefit Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square food bank.
For more information on the holiday display, visit ethelm.com.