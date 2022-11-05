56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Entertainment

Holiday Cactus Garden Lights return to Ethel M Chocolates — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2022 - 11:22 am
 
Updated November 5, 2022 - 11:24 am
Favion Martinez of Las Vegas proposes to Janely Borjas, as Martinez’s daughter Emma, 6, ...
Favion Martinez of Las Vegas proposes to Janely Borjas, as Martinez’s daughter Emma, 6, looks on, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden in Henderson, after the annual lighting ceremony. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People walk through the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden in Henderson Friday, Nov. 4, 2 ...
People walk through the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden in Henderson Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after the annual lighting ceremony. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People watch holiday lights at the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden in Henderson Friday ...
People watch holiday lights at the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden in Henderson Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after the annual lighting ceremony. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Choirs from Gunderson Middle School and Coronado High School greet Santa during the annual ligh ...
Choirs from Gunderson Middle School and Coronado High School greet Santa during the annual lighting ceremony at the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Choirs from Gunderson Middle School and Coronado High School sing during the annual lighting ce ...
Choirs from Gunderson Middle School and Coronado High School sing during the annual lighting ceremony at the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The holiday cactus lights have returned to Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson for the holiday season. On Friday, people gathered at the botanical cactus garden for the 29th annual lighting ceremony, and all the lights were turned on with a countdown.

The lights and holiday decor will be viewable from 5 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, with a $1 entry fee per person. All fee proceeds will go to benefit Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square food bank.

For more information on the holiday display, visit ethelm.com.

MOST READ
1
Man fatally shot by Las Vegas police, was suspect in earlier killing
Man fatally shot by Las Vegas police, was suspect in earlier killing
2
‘It’s bad for everyone involved’: Poker scandal investigation won’t make anyone happy
‘It’s bad for everyone involved’: Poker scandal investigation won’t make anyone happy
3
‘Mattress Mack’ not a fan of Phillies fans: ‘They’re horrible’
‘Mattress Mack’ not a fan of Phillies fans: ‘They’re horrible’
4
China lobbyists’ donations erupt in US Senate race
China lobbyists’ donations erupt in US Senate race
5
$200K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$200K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Adele says we’ve been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time
By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

During an “I Drink Wine” happy hour Q&A with fans last week, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning British singer revealed how to properly say her first name much to the surprise of the internet.

This rendering from LGA Architecture shows what the new visitor center for the Nevada State Rai ...
Design for new Boulder City train museum unveiled
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Nevada Division of Museums and History unveiled its three-phase plan for a new visitor center, linear park and railroad exhibit display area for the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s LAN Parties was named best podcast at the Tempest Awards.
RJ podcast honored at esports awards
RJ

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s weekly LAN Parties was named best podcast at the Tempest Awards.