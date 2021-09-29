How to get your Halloween chills all month long

A scene from Vegas Fright Nights at Opportunity Village. (Opportunity Village)

FREAKLING BROS. HORROR SHOWS

Oct. 1-3, 7-10, 14-31

Who’s ready to enter the “Gates of Hell?” No, parents, we’re not talking about taking the kids to Chuck E. Cheese — that’s a different kind of Hades. Instead, we’re referencing the return of the aforementioned Freakling Bros. Horror Shows attraction, which bills itself as Nevada’s only R-rated haunt. New this year: “The Men’s Room,” a “provocative, grotesque and immersive new experience” that sounds like, well, just about every men’s room, ever. Additionally, there will be fortune-tellers and food trucks, though be forewarned, the stomach-churning fun here may make it hard to keep those nachos down. In the Ikea parking lot, 6555 S. Riley St., the shows begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50. freaklingbros.com

Jason Bracelin

PARADE OF MISCHIEF

Oct. 1-30

Halloween is all about mischief — the foolery of gentle pranks, the fakery of wearing a mask, and the general fun of pretending that ghosts, vampires, zombies and other scary creatures exist. That’s why it’s perfect that Downtown Summerlin calls its monthlong series of Halloween processionals the Parade of Mischief. The parades run every Friday and Saturday night in October along Park Centre Drive. The macabre marches start at 7 p.m. and last about a half-hour. Scheduled to participate are dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards and even what’s billed as a “rockin’ dead skeleton band.” But don’t worry. It’s all family friendly, free and open to the public. summerlin.com

John Przybys

NIGHTMARE ON SPRING MOUNTAIN

Oct. 1-Nov. 1

Halloween can be especially fun for grown-ups, which is where Nightmare on Spring Mountain comes in. Sand Dollar Lounge co-owners Anthony Jamison and Nathan Grates spent big on this event to run from Friday through Nov. 1 — more than $10,000 to cover every possible square inch with ghosts and goblins and jack-o’-lanterns and other signs of the scary season. Their mixologists are conjuring some themed specialty drinks, such as the Witchy Woman Champagne cocktail in a black glass, or the Peter Peter pumpkin spice rum slushie. Lots of themed nights are planned, like Goth Night on Monday, when you can once again dress like you hate your parents. thesanddollarlv.com

Heidi Knapp Rinella

HAUNTED CORN MAZE

Oct. 1-31

For most of the year, corn is a perfectly respectable grain. But come October, corn, and the stalks it comes from, become the stuff of (cue scary music) raw terror as thrill-seekers celebrate Halloween by strolling through corn mazes at night. The Moapa Valley Corn Maze, about 55 miles north of Las Vegas, offers not only a corn maze but other attractions that include The Haunted Hayride, Zombie Paintball and The Shriek Shack, a haunted barn, as well as plenty of non-scary attractions for kids. Prices start at $8. mvcornmaze.com

John Przybys

VEGAS FRIGHT NIGHTS

Oct. 2-31

Holy moly! If your idea of a good time is having the bejesus scared out of you, Opportunity Village’s Vegas Fright Nights is the place be. A new attraction this year is the Blood Barn, billed as a “rickety barn … plagued by death and despair” and ruled by chainsaw-wielding evildoers who will have you screaming for Jack Reacher. If that’s not enough, there’s Nightmare Manor, a Victorian home furnished with demonic spirits, and Clown Invasion in 3D, just in case two-dimensional clowns aren’t creepy enough. It’s recommended for those 12 and older and begins Saturday, repeating on weekends thereafter. The cost is $25 for all three attractions; tickets must be purchased online in advance. (The more kid-friendly HalloVeen returns Oct. 8.) 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. vegasfrightnights.com

Heidi Knapp Rinella

‘HAUNTED MUSEUM’

Oct. 2

Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum is a reliable source of chills and general spookery any day of the year. This October, though, the macabre 30-room attraction, 600 E. Charleston Blvd., is going Hollywood. Debuting Saturday on Discovery+, “The Haunted Museum” is a collection of nine short films, scripted and produced in collaboration with Eli Roth, that explores the stories behind some of Bagans’ most prized artifacts, including Peggy the Doll, the Devil’s Rocking Chair and the Dybbuk Box. “It’s one of the most exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” Bagans told the Review-Journal over the summer. “And what I’m seeing right now is some of the most terrifying films, I think, that have ever been on any screens.”

Christopher Lawrence

‘GHOST(S)’

Oct. 7-30

Now for something completely different: immersive scary theater. The setup: The Pyewacket Society for Occultural Affairs is “recruiting new members in their ongoing quest to make contact with the afterlife.” You and five other candidates are taken “beyond the veil” to presumably engage with the formerly living and get their hot takes on life after death. There’s no telling what you might encounter, but here’s a clue: “This performance is not recommended for audience members who are not comfortable standing, walking, climbing stairs” — and here come the grabby ones — “crawling, or being alone.” This is a fully immersive experience, so physical contact is possible, and there’s no guarantee it will be with a currently living entity. You’ve been warned. $35; The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. thepyewacketsociety.com

Scott Dickensheets

MUSEUM OF MONSTERS

Oct. 7-31

If you like monster movies, you no doubt have an affinity — nay, even an affection — for movie monsters, which is where Tivoli Village’s newest attraction comes in. Museum of Monsters, which bills itself as “a haunted social media photo-op experience,” will bring more than two dozen life-sized monsters, including Freddy Krueger, Dracula and, in particularly timely fashion, Pennywise, for a self-guided tour that promises lots of photo-ops, so keep the ’gram handle handy. It’ll be open to all ages but may be a little scary for the little ones. Museum of Monsters will open at 6 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. weekends and will be $20. museumofmonsters.com

Heidi Knapp Rinella

DAYS OF THE DEAD

Oct. 8-10

We’re not sure he’ll bring his boom stick, but Bruce Campbell — star of “Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2” and “Army of Darkness” — is truly one of the greatest horror flick protagonists ever, and now you’ll get a chance to meet him. Campbell will be one of many blood-and-guts icons in attendance at the Days of the Dead horror convention, which will also feature tons of horror vendors and special screenings. Also in the house: “Jaws” star Richard Dreyfuss, “The Goonies” and “Matrix” fav Joe Pantoliano (Joey Pants to good, good friends like us), “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Kristy Swanson, even Lou frickin’ Gossett Jr. (remember “Enemy Mine?” No? Well, maybe try harder at life then, chief) and many, many more. The gore-soaked fun begins at 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday at the Plaza, 1 N. Main St. Tickets start at $25.99 in advance, $59.99 for a three-day pass. daysofthedead.com

Jason Bracelin

HIDDEN CINEMA ROOFTOP GARDEN

Oct. 16-31

Horrifying though it is, the film “Notting Hill” is not part of Hidden Cinema’s Halloween scary movie series — that one screened Sept. 24. No, the outdoor rooftop theater, which is popping up atop the parking garage at 321 S. Casino Center Blvd. through Dec. 18, gets into the intentionally frightening stuff Oct. 16, with “Psycho.” That’s followed by “The Exorcist” (Oct. 22), “Night of the Living Dead” (Oct. 23), a double screening of “The Addams Family” and “The Addams Family 2” (Oct. 29), a double screening of “Scream” and “Scream 2” (Oct. 30), and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 31). Movies start at 8 p.m. and are shown on a 34-foot screen with seating for 150. And a portion of the proceeds will go to alleviate something truly frightening, downtown homelessness. Tickets start at $10, with on-site parking for $12 (plus processing fee). hidden-cinema.com

Scott Dickensheets

HAUNTED HARVEST

Oct 22-24, 29-31

If your Halloween-ers are of the don’t-scare-me-too-much persuasion, you may want to reap some of the Haunted Harvest from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct 22-24 and 29-31 at the Springs Preserve. The hauntings include themed trick-or-treat stations, street vendors with ghostly grub, live entertainment and activities. It’s all outdoors and at reduced capacity, and masks, Halloween and otherwise, are recommended (although no full-face masks for those 18 and older). Tickets, $9, will be sold only in advance, and only online. Parking is free, with overflow at Meadows Mall. 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Heidi Knapp Rinella

HALLOWEEN WEDDINGS

Ongoing

Vampires? Ha. Ghosts? Come, now. Denizens of the undead? Please. If you want to talk about really scary things, how about getting married — for the rest of your natural life! — on Halloween? It’s a popular thing to do, though, and aspiring newlyweds opting for a themed wedding should move quickly and be flexible, said Sarah Lester, marketing manager of The Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel, 1205 S. Las Vegas Blvd, which offers packages that include the Grim Reaper, an Elvira lookalike and Beetlejuice. Here’s hoping that you never encounter the scariest creature of all: High-powered Divorce Lawyer! vivalasvegasweddings.com/las-vegas-wedding-packages/themed-weddings

John Przybys