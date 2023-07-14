111°F
Entertainment

How to volunteer for Life is Beautiful

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 3:04 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2023 - 3:34 pm
Fans listen while bathed in blue as Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two ...
Fans listen while bathed in blue as Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Want to be a part of Life is Beautiful?

Here’s your chance.

Life is Beautiful is looking for volunteers to join the INSIDE Beautiful program for its 10th anniversary festivities Sept. 22-24 in downtown Vegas.

All volunteers are required to commit to two six-hour shifts of volunteering and will receive access to the festival for all three days.

Interested parties must pay a $20, non-refundable application fee “to ensure that we are able to provide you with the best possible volunteer experience by covering the cost of processing your volunteer application, organizing the volunteer process, and providing you with a volunteer t-shirt,” according to the Life is Beautiful website.

If selected, applicants will be charged a refundable ticket fee that will be returned upon completion of all required shifts.

Apply at www.lifeisbeautiful.com/volunteer.

