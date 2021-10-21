How to watch the Electric Daisy Carnival from home

Insomniac Events and Roblox, an online global platform, are teaming up to create the “World Party” space, where fans can immerse themselves in the fest from home.

The “World Party” is coming to your living room.

Yes, you can enjoy the Electric Daisy Carnival in your PJs this year as the three-day dance music festival will enter the metaverse.

No tickets to see the sold-out EDC in person?

No problem, as Insomniac Events, the company behind EDC, and Roblox, an online global platform, are teaming up to create the “World Party” space, where fans can immerse themselves in the fest from home at roblox.com/insomniac.

Performances will begin on Roblox at 4 p.m. Friday in a limited pre-show, with the majority of EDC sets to begin broadcasting the following day from EDC stages and areas like cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, Camp EDC and the Pixel Forest.

Roblox will feature five “party all-night tents” with over 50 artists — including Kaskade, Zedd, Alison Wonderland, Louis the Child, Slander b2b2 said the sky, DJ Snake, Alan Walker, Benny Benassi and others — streaming their performances across virtual stages.

Various artists will also jump into the metaverse through meet and greets throughout the weekend.

EDC will become the first-ever persistent music festival on Roblox.

“To partner and create with a metaverse leader like Roblox is an exciting opportunity for Insomniac,” says Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO of Insomniac, in a statement. “Bringing people from all over the world together through art and experience is a goal we’re always working hard to achieve, and together with Roblox we are able to expand this into the digital world. This experience takes the creativity and inspiration behind EDC and all other festivals and events to new heights, bringing our vision to life digitally and opening up the wonder and magic of EDC to anyone of any age, no matter where they are. As we say at EDC, ‘All Are Welcome Here.’”

