Hunger Games exhibit in Las Vegas wins with costumes, interaction

Appropriately located in the District area of the resort and casino, is the Hunger Games Exhibition.

Appropriately located in the District area of the resort and casino, is the Hunger Games Exhibition. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Costumes that were worn by Elizabeth Banks (center), Jennifer Lawrence (right) and other cast of the Hunger Games movies on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

President Snow's office, is one of the displays that is part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies.(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

President Snow's office, is one of the displays that is part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies.(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

A train scene from of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies.(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

President Snow's office, is one of the displays that is part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies.(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Costumes that were worn by the cast of the Hunger Games movies are on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Costumes that were worn by the cast of the Hunger Games movies are on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

A costume worn by Jennifer Lawrence in the Hunger Games movies on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Costumes that were worn by the cast of the Hunger Games movies are on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Costumes that were worn by the cast of the Hunger Games movies are on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Costumes that were worn by the cast of the Hunger Games movies are on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. Prominently displayed is the wedding dress worn by Jennifer Lawrence. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Costumes that were worn by Elizabeth Banks (left), Jennifer Lawrence (right) are on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

The sketchbook prop used by Lenny Kravitz in the Hunger games is on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

One of the displays in the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies.(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

One of the displays in the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies.(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

One of the displays in the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies.(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

The lobby of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

A train scene from of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies.(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

President Snow's office, is one of the displays that is part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies.(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

May the odds be ever in your favor at the new attraction at the MGM Grand.

Appropriately located in the District area of the resort and casino is the Hunger Games: The Exhibition.

The recently opened exhibition takes guests along the journey of Katniss Everdeen, and her rise as the Mockingjay. The immersive experience takes guests through scenes of the movie with displays of actual props and extravagant costumes worn by Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Banks and others.

Guests can participate in interactive sections, like trivia on Capitol TV, training areas for recruits and a massive archery range, which has won a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest touch screen display.

The Hunger Games: The Exhibition is open daily form 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.