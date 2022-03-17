If BTS was a doughnut, it might be this

The owners of St. Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets created a special confection inspired by the insanely popular K-pop group BTS ahead of their four concerts dates at Allegiant Stadium in April. The doughnut's flavor and flourishes were created to appeal to the group's fervent fans. (Photo: St. Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets)

Now you can have your K-pop and eat it, too.

BTS, the hugely popular South Korean boy band, is performing in Las Vegas April 8, 9, 15 and 16. To celebrate the shows, Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets on West Flamingo Road is creating a special BTS doughnut.

The confection is filled with banana milk cream, to honor band member Jungkook’s love of banana milk (flavored milks are big in South Korea). Purple is BTS’ signature color (fans say “I purple you” to express their adoration), so the icing is tinted accordingly. White chocolate Chantilly cream clusters, meant to evoke the band’s love of ice cream, garnish the top, along with a BTS logo.

Alexandra Lourdes, co-owner of Saint Honoré, demonstrates the doughnut on TikTok. People may order the doughnuts, $6.50 each, in advance online or by calling the shop, 702-840-3361, for pick up beginning April 1. The K-pop pastries also will be sold in the shop during April.