iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

The Associated Press
March 15, 2018 - 6:18 am
 

SAN ANTONIO — iHeartMedia, Inc. on Thursday announced that it reached an agreement in principle with creditors and investors to restructure more than $10 billion of its outstanding debt.

The agreement allows iHeartMedia, to continue to operations, according to a news release. iHeartMedia believes that its cash on hand, together with cash generated from ongoing operations, will be sufficient to fund and support the business during the Chapter 11 proceedings.

“The agreement we announced today is a significant accomplishment, as it allows us to definitively address the more than $20 billion in debt that has burdened our capital structure,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman said Thursday in the release.

