Illenium opening first Allegiant Stadium concert

The air will be equally thick with anticipation and the scent of sulfur from spent explosives, the venue, the occasion, outsized in unison.

On a weekend culminating with fireworks, Allegiant Stadium opens with a bang of its own via a hot-selling, three-set, four-hour EDM marathon from future bass prime mover Illenium, where the production values are intended to land somewhere between the high-tech wizardy of a James Cameron flick and the pyrotechnic onslaught of the grand finale of a Fourth of July display.

It’s been a study in delayed gratification: country kingpin Garth Brooks was scheduled to christen the venue last August before the pandemic bumped his show twice.

He’ll play Allegiant Stadium next weekend, July 10.

For now, though, it’s all about Illenium, who’s performing a one-of-a-kind, one-off, “trilogy” concert dedicated to his first three albums — “Ashes,” “Awake” and “Ascend” — as well as offering a brief taste of his new record, “Fallen Embers,” due out on July 16.

The DJ-producer was originally going to take the concept on the road last year prior to coronavirus concerns shuttering the touring industry.

Now, it’s only happening in Las Vegas.

