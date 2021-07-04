104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Entertainment

Illenium opening first Allegiant Stadium concert

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2021 - 6:29 pm
 
EDM star Illenium. (Joseph William Janet)
EDM star Illenium. (Joseph William Janet)

The air will be equally thick with anticipation and the scent of sulfur from spent explosives, the venue, the occasion, outsized in unison.

On a weekend culminating with fireworks, Allegiant Stadium opens with a bang of its own via a hot-selling, three-set, four-hour EDM marathon from future bass prime mover Illenium, where the production values are intended to land somewhere between the high-tech wizardy of a James Cameron flick and the pyrotechnic onslaught of the grand finale of a Fourth of July display.

It’s been a study in delayed gratification: country kingpin Garth Brooks was scheduled to christen the venue last August before the pandemic bumped his show twice.

He’ll play Allegiant Stadium next weekend, July 10.

For now, though, it’s all about Illenium, who’s performing a one-of-a-kind, one-off, “trilogy” concert dedicated to his first three albums — “Ashes,” “Awake” and “Ascend” — as well as offering a brief taste of his new record, “Fallen Embers,” due out on July 16.

The DJ-producer was originally going to take the concept on the road last year prior to coronavirus concerns shuttering the touring industry.

Now, it’s only happening in Las Vegas.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram

MOST READ
1
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
2
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
3
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
4
Raiders mailbag: Are Gruden and Carr on the hot seat?
Raiders mailbag: Are Gruden and Carr on the hot seat?
5
Downtown Las Vegas hotel turns 50, plans big celebration
Downtown Las Vegas hotel turns 50, plans big celebration
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Marvel Studios' BLACK WIDOW, in theaters a ...
Scarlett Johansson sees Black Widow as cerebral, vulnerable
By C.L. Gaber | Special / RJ

In “Black Widow,” finally opening July 9 after a year-plus COVID delay, she stars in the first standalone film in the Marvel universe post-“Avengers: End Game.”