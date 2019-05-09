In downtown Las Vegas, a car show and Clint Holmes concert on tap

American Coney Island at the D Las Vegas, 301 Fremont St., will celebrate the Detroit original’s 102nd birthday on Thursday with Nickel Day.

Clint Holmes during the Composers Showcase of Las Vegas at The Smith CenterÕs Cabaret Jazz in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A 1930s Hudson Hornet (Getty Images)

Nickel Coneys are going to go fast

American Coney Island at the D Las Vegas, 301 Fremont St., will celebrate the Detroit original’s 102nd birthday on Thursday with Nickel Day — or, more accurately, nickel hour. From 11 a.m. until noon, Coney Dogs will sell for the price charged more than a century ago, five U.S. cents. Nickel Day will be hosted by the D’s owner Derek Stevens and the restaurant’s mascot Coney D, among others. Nickel Coneys will be limited to one per customer.

Cars are the stars of this show

Some of the more memorable cars in pop culture history will be on display this weekend at Las Vegas Car Stars. After a parade down Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday ends up on Fremont Street, the “Meet the Beetles Car Show” will take place at the Abbey Road Crossing between Sixth and Seventh streets. The official Las Vegas Car Stars Kickoff Party gets underway at 5 p.m. Friday on the Fremont Street Experience’s Third Street Stage, followed by an after-party at 9 p.m. at Turmeric, 700 Fremont St. On Saturday, the four-wheeled rides will be on display at the Fremont Street Experience from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with VIPs signing autographs from 11-1. lasvegascarstars.com/schedule

Uncork’d, Unstripped events Saturday

Downtown will host a pair of foodie events on Saturday night. “Raise a Glass to the Past: A Speakeasy Tasting and Distillery Tour” will take place at The Mob Museum from 9:30 to 11:30 and is part of the Vegas Uncork’d festival. Tickets are $100 and available through vegasuncorked.com. Over in the Arts District, Vegas Unstripped will feature 20 off-Strip chefs and several top local bars serving fans in an outdoor space behind Esther’s Kitchen from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for that one are $75 and available through 3 p.m. Saturday. vegasunstripped.com

Clint Holmes to perform May 15

Clint Holmes returns to Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. May 15. Tickets starting at $37 are still available for the two-time Grammy nominee’s performance, “Clint Holmes: If Not Now, When?” 361 W. Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

