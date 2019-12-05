Jason Aldean concerts lead this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

In support of his recently released record, country superstar Jason Aldean will play his first headlining shows in Las Vegas since the Oct. 1, 2017 tragedy.

Jason Aldean performs "Can't Hide Red" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jason Aldean

New album, new start: For his first shows in support of his recently released record, “9,” country superstar Jason Aldean will play his first headlining shows in Las Vegas since the Oct. 1, 2017 tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest festival. He’ll mark what’s sure to be an emotional occasion in an intimate venue — for him — taking a break from arenas to pack the Park Theater at Park MGM at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $39; call 800-745-3000.

‘Elf Adventure’

Discovery Children’s Museum is offering early museum access with its “Elf Adventure” event Sunday. Families can participate in a scavenger hunt, create elf hats and holiday crafts and hear storytime while enjoying a chocolate milk bar and holiday treats from 10 a.m. to noon. After the festivities, guests can stay at the museum and enjoy interactive exhibits and activities. General admission is $30 ($15 for members) at discoverykidslv.org.

‘Meet Me in St. Louis’

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” has become an inescapable part of the holiday season, but the song didn’t exist until the 1944 musical “Meet Me in St. Louis.” Watch Judy Garland perform it for the first time all over again as “Meet Me in St. Louis” returns to theaters for its 75th anniversary. See it Sunday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Triple 7’s Opportunity Ale

Triple 7 Restaurant & Brewery at Main Street Station is serving the medium-bodied brown Opportunity Ale through the end of the month, or while supplies last. The ale was brewed on-site with more than 600 pounds of grain, including toasted buckwheat and caramel malts. It’s $4, and a portion of each glass sold will be donated to Opportunity Village.

Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Cardio again meets Kris Kringle on Saturday as the Great Santa Run returns to downtown Las Vegas. Thousands of Santa’s helpers are expected to participate in the holiday-themed 5K or mile run/walk. Pre-race entertainment starts at 8 a.m. at the Fremont Street Experience’s Third Street Stage. The 5K gets underway at 10 a.m., with the mile run/walk starting 30 minutes later, and an after-party running till 1:30 p.m. Register or find more information at lvsantarun.com.

