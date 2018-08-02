Jazz Session Sundays returns to Downtown Container Park

Outside view of the Dome Thursday, April 27, 2017, a 360 theatre that will be showing six different films to the public at the Container Park in downtown Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Evening of jazz at Container Park

The monthly Jazz Session Sundays series returns to Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., this weekend. Check out three hours of free live jazz outdoors from 5 to 8 p.m. downtowncontainerpark.com

Book club tackles ‘Ethan Frome’

We told you last week there was a book club meeting coming up, so hopefully you’ve been working your way through “Ethan Frome” by Edith Wharton. The discussion will take place at the Summer Book Clubs on Ice meeting from 6-7 p.m. Friday at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Light snacks and refreshments will be served, and no RSVP is necessary. thewritersblock.org

Dokken brings metal to Fremont stage

Dokken will perform a free show on Friday evening as part of the Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks concert series. The ’80s metal act will take the First Street Stage, near Binion’s and Golden Nugget, around 9 p.m. The show is set to run until about 10:30. vegasexperience.com

‘Farout’ event geared to queer artists

Artifice, 1025 S. First St., hosts its monthly party Farout beginning at at 9 p.m. Friday, with an edition called Farout: Heatwave. Inspired by the disco and glamour of Las Vegas, Farout is “designed to allow queer artists a local community.” To learn more, sign up for the mailing list at artificebarlv.com.

Double bill concert at events center

311 &The Offspring and Gym Class Heroes will play an outdoor gig Saturday night at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32.11 for general admission and $49 for VIP, and available through dlvec.com.

Got an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com.