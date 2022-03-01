Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency

Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform during their "Happiness Begins Tour" at the United Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo By Rob Grabowski/Invision/A­P)

The Jonas Brothers are coming to Las Vegas. The pop stars announced Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas, an exclusive fight-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The shows will take place June 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.

General tickets will go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers and Jonas Brothers fan club members will have access to a presale Wednesday at 10 a.m. while MGM Rewards members will have access to a presale Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $49.95.

The residency follows the band’s Remember This tour, which had more than 40 concerts across the U.S.