Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency
The Jonas Brothers are coming to Las Vegas. The pop stars announced Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas, an exclusive fight-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
The shows will take place June 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.
General tickets will go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers and Jonas Brothers fan club members will have access to a presale Wednesday at 10 a.m. while MGM Rewards members will have access to a presale Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets start at $49.95.
The residency follows the band’s Remember This tour, which had more than 40 concerts across the U.S.