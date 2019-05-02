Juice Wrld leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Rapper Juice Wrld hits The Joint on Friday in support of his first No. 1 album, "Death Race for Love." (Amy Harris/The Associated Press)

Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, will bring a galaxy far, far away to Symphony Park on Saturday for Star Wars Day (Lucasfilm)

MUSIC

Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld’s “Lucid Dreams” are coming true, as the 20-year-old Chicago rapper is fast becoming a star with his moody, emotive, bruised-heart-on-sleeve narratives. His latest album, “Death Race for Love,” topped the charts upon its release in March, and now he’s ensconced on his first big headlining tour, which hits town at 8 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $39.50 to $149.50; call 800-745-3000

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Alice (in Wonderland)’

Journey down the rabbit hole with Nevada Ballet Theatre for its season-ending production of “Alice (in Wonderland).” Septime Webre’s ballet features classical and contemporary dance movements, colorful costumes and characters from writer Lewis Carroll’s famous tales — including the Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, White Rabbit and Cheshire Cat. More than 60 NBT students and a live orchestra will accompany the ballet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $29 to $139. For details, visit nevadaballet.org.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

Batman celebration

Holy 80th anniversary, Batman! In celebration of the Caped Crusader turning the big eight-oh, as well as the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton’s “Batman,” it and its three sequels are returning to theaters. See “Batman” on Saturday, “Batman Returns” on Monday, “Batman Forever” on May 12 and, yes, even “Batman & Robin” on May 14 at Colonnade, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Indian festival

Sample food from many of the valley’s leading Indian restaurants at the Las Vegas Indian Food & Cultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clark County Amphitheater, 500 Grand Canyon Parkway. The fest also will shine a spotlight on Indian music thanks to Punjabi singer Kay V Singh and folk singers and will include dance competitions, fashion shows, kids’ entertainment and clothing and jewelry vendors. Admission is $7, free for children younger than 12. Visit indianfoodfestlv.com for more details.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

Star Wars Day at Discovery

Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, will bring a galaxy far, far away to Symphony Park on Saturday — May the Fourth — with a full slate of activities to celebrate Star Wars Day. The day’s programming includes an interactive Star Wars read-aloud, light-saber battle, puppet show and features on androids and artificial intelligence, comets and meteor showers, and lasers and color mixing. Activities will include Yoda ear design, creating Jabba the Hut slime and outer-space origami. Everything will be included with the price of admission, except a light-saber workshop, which will be $6 for general admission customers and $3 for museum members. Visit discoverykidslv.org for more information.

Al Mancini