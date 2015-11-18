Entertainment

Justin Bieber assassinated in first ‘Zoolander 2’ trailer — VIDEO

By Christopher Lawrence Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2015 - 11:08 am
 

Someone is assassinating the world’s most beautiful people — a list that includes Demi Lovato, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Lenny Kravitz and, most satisfyingly, Justin Bieber — in the first trailer for “Zoolander 2.”

Since all of them died while expressing his signature look, Blue Steel, Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) is recruited, along with his rival turned ally Hansel (Owen Wilson), to find the killer.

The trailer showcases co-stars Kristen Wiig, Penelope Cruz and, of course, Will Ferrell as the evil Mugatu. And be on the lookout for Benedict Cumberbatch as you’ve never seen him — and probably never will again.

“Zoolander 2” opens Feb. 12.

