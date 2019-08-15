Kacey Musgraves leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Kacey Musgraves performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Kacey Musgraves

“Golden Hour” proved to be golden indeed: The affecting, emotionally unadorned record made genre-twisting singer Kacey Musgraves just the sixth artist to win album of the year honors at the Grammys, the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards for the same release. Hear why at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $39 to $274; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘The Big Lebowski’

Whether you’ve spent the past 21 years worshipping at the altar of The Dude or only became aware of him when he was name-checked in “Avengers: Endgame,” there’s never a bad time to abide with Jeffrey Lebowski. The Coen brothers’ classic comedy “The Big Lebowski” is returning to local Galaxy theaters Sunday. See it at 1 and 6 p.m. at the Boulevard Mall, Cannery and Green Valley locations.

Christopher Lawrence

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Anastasia’

Audiences will be transported from the Russian Empire to Paris in this Broadway musical opening Tuesday at The Smith Center. Based on the 1997 animated film, “Anastasia” follows a young woman’s journey as she unravels the mystery of her past to find a home, love and family. The production from the Tony-winning creators of “Ragtime” can be seen at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 25 with 2 p.m. matinees Aug. 24 and 25 in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $37 to $138 at thesmithcenter.com.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

Burlesque hall screening series

The Burlesque Hall of Fame, 1027 S. Main St., is launching a monthly B-movie screening series. Every third Tuesday from August through October, the museum’s collection assistant, Darby Fox, will introduce a lesser-known film from the golden age of Hollywood through the golden age of burlesque and showcase relevant objects from the museum’s collection. The premiere evening will feature “Her Wedding Night,” starring Lili St. Cyr. The lights dim at 8 p.m. in the Hall’s Bawdy Shop Studio. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Visit burlesquehall.com for more information.

Al Mancini

FOOD & DRINK

Hofbrauhaus bratwurst

Is this the best of the wurst? That remains to be seen, but it may be the biggest. This 2-foot-long jalapeno-cheddar bratwurst will be offered only Friday, National Bratwurst Day, at the Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road. The mega-brat will be served on a toasted extra-large baguette with a pound of crispy french fries, $30.

Heidi Knapp Rinella