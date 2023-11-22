Kesha, Garth Brooks on this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin share the stage, the Raiders host bitter rival Chiefs, and the Double Down celebrates its anniversary.

UnCommons announced the Fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market will take place every other Sunday during the fall. (Fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market)

Enrique Iglesias Performs at State Farm Arena on Friday, October 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin

Three of the biggest crossover acts in Latin music history, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin helped pave the way for contemporary superstars such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Maluma to take Latin music to the American mainstream in unprecedented fashion. See them share the stage at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $59.95; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Raiders vs. Chiefs

One of the most bitter rivalries in football will be renewed when the Kansas City Chiefs, along with tens of thousands of their fans, descend on Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs are 5-0 in the series since the Raiders’ buses took a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 11, 2020. The game will be without the NFL’s favorite sideshow, though, as Taylor Swift is set to close out the 2023 leg of her tour that day in São Paulo, Brazil. The matchup is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

ATTRACTION

Paradox Museum deal

Paradox Museum Las Vegas, an 11,000-square-foot labyrinth of illusions, interactive elements and photo-ops located in the Showcase Mall, is offering buy-one, get-one tickets to celebrate Black Friday. The offer is available Friday through Sunday at paradoxmuseumlavegas.com. Use promo code BOGO2023.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Kesha

In a video interview with Cosmopolitan magazine last month, proudly debauched popstar Kesha declared that she’s looking for a sugar daddy after being dumped for the first time in her life. Show up and find out if you qualify when she performs at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $45.83; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

Winter cocktails at Ski Lodge

Piste! Ski season begins in Vegas with new winter cocktails at Ski Lodge in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Look for the Lloyd Christmas (mezcal, crème de cacao, Italicus, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, Pernod Mist), the Candy Cane Lychee Margarita (Don Julio Blanco, Electric Lychee, Amaro Nonino, Fernet Jelinek), and the Ski Nog (Ketel One Vodka, Montenegro, Bénédictine, Diplomatico Rum). Not the Buttons (bourbon, sherry, falernum, ginger, lemon, honey) returns, with fixings to decorate a gingerbread cookie. The cocktails, $23 to $24, are available through the holidays.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

UNLV Fall Jazz Festival

Prepare yourselves for a jazz overload as the UNLV Fall Jazz Festival returns. The university’s Jazz Ensemble I and Jazz Ensemble II will perform with guest drummer Gregg Bissonette at 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Jazz Vocal Ensembles and Jazz Ensemble III will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the Contemporary Jazz Ensemble and Latin Jazz Ensemble will team up at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. All concerts will take place in Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on the UNLV campus. Tickets are $10 for each show; 702-895-2787.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Double Down’s 31st anniversary

Reel in the beers, er, years, when Vegas’ greatest dive bar, the Double Down Saloon, throws its 31st birthday bash, featuring nattily attired Japanese rockers The Heiz, plus local mainstays Mondo Vermin, The Psyatics and Atomic Mayhem, at 10 p.m. Saturday at 4640 Paradise Road. Free; doubledownsaloon.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Fish and pizza

From 5 to 11 p.m. Nov. 29, the Las Vegas Tinned Fish Club is taking over Double Zero Pie & Pub, 3853 Spring Mountain Road, with a menu created by the club in partnership with Michael Vakneen, pizzaiolo-owner of Double Zero. The menu features a tinned mussel trio and salmon ’nduja pie. Tickets are $40; bit.ly/ZeroTinnedFish. The regular menu also is being served.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Garth Brooks

With so many “Friends in Low Places,” there’s always room for another “Plus One.” Country music superstar Garth Brooks, who just announced 18 more dates in his Caesars Palace residency, extending through December 2024, returns to the Colosseum next week for his last string of shows this year, a stretch that runs through Dec. 16 and the annual return of the National Finals Rodeo. See Brooks at 8 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Colosseum. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

FOOD

Fresh52 Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, UnCommons, 6880 Helen Toland St., will host the Fresh52 Farmers Market, an open-air market with vendors selling organic produce, organic pasture-raised, grass-finished beef, locally produced honey, baked goods, handmade items and more. Visit fresh52.com for more information.

Johnathan L. Wright