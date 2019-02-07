Hillary Scott, from left, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, of Lady Antebellum, perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

"Alien Worlds and Androids" exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum (Discovery Children's Museum)

"Alien Worlds and Androids" exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum (Discovery Children's Museum)

"Alien Worlds and Androids" exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum (John Schlia Photography)

"Alien Worlds and Androids" exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum (John Schlia Photography)

"Alien Worlds and Androids" exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum (John Schlia Photography)

Jaleo by Jose Andres restaurant is shown at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas hotel-casino on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2011. (Review-Journal) JASON BEAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Jaleo restaurant at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Sept. 22, 2011.

Marisa Tomei stars in “Laboratory Conditions.” (Dam Short Film Festival)

Masterclass - Wolfgang Puck (Vanessa Stump)

MUSIC

Lady Antebellum launches residency at the Palms

The Pearl at the Palms lassos its first country residency when coed chart-toppers Lady Antebellum debut their “Our Kind of Vegas” show. And just what does their kind of Vegas entail? Not totally sure yet, but we have a feeling it involves being a little tipsy at 1 a.m. and needing you posthaste. See Lady Antebellum at 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with shows running through Feb. 16. Tickets start at $34.95; call 702-944-3200.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Alien Worlds and Androids’

Explore alien life and solar systems at the Discovery Children’s Museum’s new traveling exhibit. Created by GES, “Alien Worlds and Androids” features nine interactive themed-areas — including “Are We Alone?,” “Artificial Intelligence and Robots,” “Looking for Life in Space” and “I-Cyborg” — with state-of-the-art content from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA. Families can experience the exhibit Saturday through May 5 at 360 Promenade Place. Museum admission is $12.50 to $14.50 (free for members and children younger than 1). For details, visit discoverykidslv.org.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

Dam Short Film Festival

The 15th annual Dam Short Film Festival continues through Sunday at Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. in Boulder City. Nearly 1,000 submissions were winnowed to the 133 short films that will screen in blocks of 60 to 90 minutes. Highlights include “Five Star Fouad” starring Dominic West (part of the crime block at 3:45 p.m. Friday) and “Laboratory Conditions” with Marisa Tomei (part of the science-fiction block at 5:30 p.m. Friday). Two programs highlighting Nevada filmmakers are set for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Underground program — featuring “the stuff we can’t run during the daytime,” according to festival director John LaBonney — will be at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Black truffles menu

Monday through Feb. 17, you can enjoy black truffles from Spain at Jaleo in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Chef Jose Andres’ friend Nacho Ramirez Monfort, aided by a team of dogs, harvests the truffles in Spain’s Aragon region. They’re used in four special dishes at Jaleo: tortilla patatas clasica con trufas (Spanish omelet with confit potatoes and onions with truffles), pan de cristal con trufas (toasted bread brushed with fresh tomatoes and topped with shaved truffles), arroz verduras con trufas (traditional rice of seasonal vegetables with truffles) and setas salteadas con pure de papas, huevo 63 y trufas (sauteed wild mushrooms with potato puree, 63 degree egg and truffles). For reservations, call 702-698-7950.

Al Mancini

FOOD & DRINK

Sip & Savor

Wolfgang Puck will host his restaurant group’s signature fundraising event for Keep Memory Alive from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Lupo at Mandalay Bay. The dine-around, designed to evoke an Italian street fair, will feature food prepared by seven chefs representing Puck’s Las Vegas restaurants and corporate organization, plus the products of more than 20 wineries, a Negroni bar, an amaro-tasting bar and house-made limoncello. Tickets, at $175 general admission and $225 VIP, will benefit the organization that supports the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Visit eventbrite.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella