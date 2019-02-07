Best
Lady Antebellum, Discovery Children’s Museum leads best bets in Las Vegas

"Alien Worlds and Androids" exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum (Discovery Children's Museum)
February 7, 2019 - 2:57 pm
 

MUSIC

Lady Antebellum launches residency at the Palms

The Pearl at the Palms lassos its first country residency when coed chart-toppers Lady Antebellum debut their “Our Kind of Vegas” show. And just what does their kind of Vegas entail? Not totally sure yet, but we have a feeling it involves being a little tipsy at 1 a.m. and needing you posthaste. See Lady Antebellum at 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with shows running through Feb. 16. Tickets start at $34.95; call 702-944-3200.

Jason Bracelin

inline-regHillary Scott, from left, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, of Lady Antebellum, perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Alien Worlds and Androids’

Explore alien life and solar systems at the Discovery Children’s Museum’s new traveling exhibit. Created by GES, “Alien Worlds and Androids” features nine interactive themed-areas — including “Are We Alone?,” “Artificial Intelligence and Robots,” “Looking for Life in Space” and “I-Cyborg” — with state-of-the-art content from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NASA. Families can experience the exhibit Saturday through May 5 at 360 Promenade Place. Museum admission is $12.50 to $14.50 (free for members and children younger than 1). For details, visit discoverykidslv.org.

Madelon Hynes

inline-reg“Alien Worlds and Androids” exhibit at Discovery Children’s Museum (Discovery Children’s Museum)

MOVIES

Dam Short Film Festival

The 15th annual Dam Short Film Festival continues through Sunday at Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. in Boulder City. Nearly 1,000 submissions were winnowed to the 133 short films that will screen in blocks of 60 to 90 minutes. Highlights include “Five Star Fouad” starring Dominic West (part of the crime block at 3:45 p.m. Friday) and “Laboratory Conditions” with Marisa Tomei (part of the science-fiction block at 5:30 p.m. Friday). Two programs highlighting Nevada filmmakers are set for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Underground program — featuring “the stuff we can’t run during the daytime,” according to festival director John LaBonney — will be at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Christopher Lawrence

inline-regMarisa Tomei stars in “Laboratory Conditions.” (Dam Short Film Festival)

FOOD & DRINK

Black truffles menu

Monday through Feb. 17, you can enjoy black truffles from Spain at Jaleo in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Chef Jose Andres’ friend Nacho Ramirez Monfort, aided by a team of dogs, harvests the truffles in Spain’s Aragon region. They’re used in four special dishes at Jaleo: tortilla patatas clasica con trufas (Spanish omelet with confit potatoes and onions with truffles), pan de cristal con trufas (toasted bread brushed with fresh tomatoes and topped with shaved truffles), arroz verduras con trufas (traditional rice of seasonal vegetables with truffles) and setas salteadas con pure de papas, huevo 63 y trufas (sauteed wild mushrooms with potato puree, 63 degree egg and truffles). For reservations, call 702-698-7950.

Al Mancini

inline-regJaleo by Jose Andres restaurant is shown at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas hotel-casino on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2011. (Review-Journal)

FOOD & DRINK

Sip & Savor

Wolfgang Puck will host his restaurant group’s signature fundraising event for Keep Memory Alive from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Lupo at Mandalay Bay. The dine-around, designed to evoke an Italian street fair, will feature food prepared by seven chefs representing Puck’s Las Vegas restaurants and corporate organization, plus the products of more than 20 wineries, a Negroni bar, an amaro-tasting bar and house-made limoncello. Tickets, at $175 general admission and $225 VIP, will benefit the organization that supports the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Visit eventbrite.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

inline-regMasterclass – Wolfgang Puck (Vanessa Stump)

Entertainment
Excalibur Raises tent that will house "Fuerza Bruta" show
Workers at Excalibur raised a tent, which will be the home of "Fuerza Bruta," a temporary show that will run from March 7 to September 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roc Boots Make For Glittery Festival Wear
With 3-inch-tall chunky heels, cleated platforms, and sparkly glitter, you’ll want to wear these to dance the night away. Sally Cull, product and development for Roc Boots Australia, assures you that you can. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get A Custom-painted Jacket At Las Vegas Fashion Event
On the first of the two-night Commotion event, clothing brands connected with consumers, offering shopping, giveaways and customization opportunities. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian Celebrates The "Year Of The Pig"
The Venetian hosted dancers to celebrate the Chinese New Year and "Year of the Pig." The dancers performed a traditional eye-dotting ceremony and lion dance. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pepe the truffle-hunting dog
Jose Andres knows that quality black truffles can also be found in his native Spain. He’ll be sharing some with the world for a week, starting Monday. From Feb. 11-17, his Cosmopolitan restaurant Jaleo will be showcasing four special dishes made with Spanish truffles discovered by the truffle-hunting dogs of his friend Nacho Ramírez Monfort. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Abou-Ganim mixes drink at Libertine Social
Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist, helped change the cocktail culture in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masaharu Morimoto talks ramen in Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto talks about bringing a ramen restaurant to Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto considering full-time Las Vegas ramen spot
Morimoto talks about a full-time ramen spot in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new home at Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is working it's way to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has been moved to its permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new Las Vegas home
The famous and newly restored Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES final night showcases Drake at XS Nightclub
Drake performed for CES attendees and club-goers at XS Nightclub in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019 Has A Cordless Hair Dryer
CES Has A Cordless Hair Dryer (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Panel talks Impossible Burger 2.0
Panel talks Impossible Burger at CES during launch at Border Grill on Monday, Jan. 7. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Dream of AJ Montgomery
AJ Montgomery lost part of his leg in a vehicle accident but found his dream as a performer in “Le Reve.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
Month-by-month entertainment coming in 2019
“True Detective” Season 3, HBO (Jan. 13) Travis Scott, T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 6) Robbie Williams, Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas (March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16) “Game of Thrones” Season 8, HBO (April) Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (May 17-19) “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Smith Center (June 4-9) “The Lion King” (July 19) Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (Aug. 16-18) Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas (Sept. 20-22) “Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” (Oct. 15) “Frozen 2” (Nov. 22) “Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20)
Lacey Huszcza invites you to find something to love at the Las Vegas Philharmonic
Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic talks about the orchestra's wealth of programming. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Marinelli offers La Strega preview
Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Eve at Sparrow + Wolf
Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas NYE Fireworks - VIDEO
The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Debra Kelleher Of The Stirling Club
Debra Kelleher, DK Hospitality President talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the Stirling Club.
Richard Ditton Of The Stirling Club
Richard Ditton, an investment partner of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
