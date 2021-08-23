Lady Gaga announces return to Las Vegas Strip

Lady Gaga is returning to the Las Vegas Strip later this year.

Lady Gaga performs during her "Jazz + Piano" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga is ready to return to the Las Vegas Strip.

The superstar singer and actress announced she will be back on the Park Theater stage in October for nine performances of her “Jazz + Piano” show. Performances will take place Oct. 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31.

Members of Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters fan community will receive access to a presale beginning on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. for M Life rewards loyalty members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.