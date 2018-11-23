Lance Burton among best bets for Las Vegas shows this weekend

Find out what tricks Lance Burton and friends have up their sleeves Friday and Saturday at The Orleans.

Master magician Lance Burton performs during Robin Leach's celebration of life at Palazzo Theater on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (Tom Donoghue)

George Lopez (MGM Resorts International)

D.L. Hughley (MGM Resorts International)

Eddie Griffin (Michael Letterlough Jr.)

‘The Comedy Get Down’

Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, pictured, and George Lopez bring their arena tour to Mandalay Bay Events Center. The comedy stars perform stand-up at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $39.50 to $120; call 888-929-7849.

Chubby Checker

Almost 60 years after its release, “The Twist” is still going strong. Billboard recently named the song No. 1 in its all-time Hot 100 singles rankings. Hear rock ’n’ roll legend Chubby Checker perform it and other hits Friday through Sunday at the South Point. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $45 to $55; call 702-797-8055.

‘Joyous Christmas’

Grammy winner Norman Brown returns to town to spread holiday cheer with his “Joyous Christmas” show. Joined by vocalist Bobby Caldwell and saxophonist Marion Meadows, the jazz singer and guitarist performs at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station. Tickets are $31.50 to $51.50; call 800-745-3000.

Lance Burton

Find out what tricks Lance Burton and friends have up their sleeves Friday and Saturday at The Orleans. The illusionist, who has been named grand marshal of next weekend’s annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run, takes the stage at 8 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $49.54 to $78.90; call 800-745-3000.

Helen Hong

Comedian Helen Hong, who has starred in Nickelodeon’s “The Thundermans” and the Coen Brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis,” performs stand-up at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Birdie Bar at Topgolf Las Vegas. Tickets are $15; call 800-745-3000.