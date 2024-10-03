72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment

Las Vegas Ballpark again hosting ‘Flicks on the Field’ movie nights

Las Vegas Ballpark is seen during a "Flicks on the Field" movie night. (Courtesy Las Vegas Ball ...
Las Vegas Ballpark is seen during a "Flicks on the Field" movie night. (Courtesy Las Vegas Ballpark)
Las Vegas Ballpark is seen during a "Flicks on the Field" movie night. (Courtesy Las Vegas Ball ...
Las Vegas Ballpark is seen during a "Flicks on the Field" movie night. (Courtesy Las Vegas Ballpark)
More Stories
A brunch spread for fall 2024 at Bardot Brasserie in Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)
5 Las Vegas brunch places to try now
Vince Neil, from left, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee, of Motley Crue, arrive at the world ...
‘Gritty’ rock legends returning to Las Vegas Strip
Guests walk through Ethel M Chocolates' Holiday Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rach ...
Ethel M’s Holiday Cactus Garden Lights return next month
The airy dining room of Della's Kitchen in the Delano at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. ( ...
Restaurant closing after 10 years on Las Vegas Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2024 - 7:13 am
 

The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its popular “Flicks on the Field” movie nights for two events, one of which will allow guests to bring their four-legged friends with them.

As part of the events, guests are invited to bring blankets and enjoy a movie night under the stars while watching from the field at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Organizers also note that attendees may sit in the lower bowl seats if they prefer.

The ballpark is hosting two “Flicks on the Field” events in October:

Friday, Oct. 4 – “Free Guy”: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/2024FOTFFreeGuy

Friday, Oct. 18 – “Dr. Doolittle”: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/2024FOTFDrDolittle

Movie-goers are welcome to bring their dogs to the “Dr. Doolittle” event, organizers say.

Gates for both movies will open at 6 p.m. with the films starting at 7 p.m.

According to the ballpark, tickets are $10 for adults and kids (children 2 and under free). Tickets for dogs on Oct. 18 are $5 each and all dog ticket proceeds will benefit Michael’s Angel Paws, a nonprofit dedicated to service dog training to improve lives of both two- and four-legged creatures.

For more information, visit www.thelvballpark.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES