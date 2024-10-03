Las Vegas Ballpark again hosting ‘Flicks on the Field’ movie nights

The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its popular “Flicks on the Field” movie nights for two events this month.

Las Vegas Ballpark is seen during a "Flicks on the Field" movie night. (Courtesy Las Vegas Ballpark)

Las Vegas Ballpark is seen during a "Flicks on the Field" movie night. (Courtesy Las Vegas Ballpark)

The Las Vegas Ballpark is bringing back its popular “Flicks on the Field” movie nights for two events, one of which will allow guests to bring their four-legged friends with them.

As part of the events, guests are invited to bring blankets and enjoy a movie night under the stars while watching from the field at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Organizers also note that attendees may sit in the lower bowl seats if they prefer.

The ballpark is hosting two “Flicks on the Field” events in October:

Friday, Oct. 4 – “Free Guy”: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/2024FOTFFreeGuy

Friday, Oct. 18 – “Dr. Doolittle”: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/2024FOTFDrDolittle

Movie-goers are welcome to bring their dogs to the “Dr. Doolittle” event, organizers say.

Gates for both movies will open at 6 p.m. with the films starting at 7 p.m.

According to the ballpark, tickets are $10 for adults and kids (children 2 and under free). Tickets for dogs on Oct. 18 are $5 each and all dog ticket proceeds will benefit Michael’s Angel Paws, a nonprofit dedicated to service dog training to improve lives of both two- and four-legged creatures.

For more information, visit www.thelvballpark.com.