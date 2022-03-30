Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events

“Permission to Dance — The City,” a two-week-long celebration of all things BTS starts next week ahead of the four planned concerts.

BTS accepts the award for favorite pop song for "Butter" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sin City is about to transform into “BTS City.”

In conjunction with the K-pop superstars hitting town this week, first for a performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday and then for four sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16, comes “Permission to Dance — The City,” a two-week-long celebration of all things BTS.

Put on by HYBE, the talent agency and technology company behind the massively popular boy band, the event will turn Vegas into a “concert play park” with BTS-themed events and activities across town.

Beginning on April 5, there will be a BTS pop-up store and the “Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance” concert photo exhibit at Area 15, as well as the “Cafe in the City” food experience with the group’s favorite Korean dishes at the Noodle Shop and Seabreeze Cafe at Mandalay Bay.

<BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY – LAS VEGAS> Are you ready to enjoy THE CITY?🤩#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #PTD_THE_CITY_LV pic.twitter.com/AXs2IrLNhy — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) March 30, 2022

There will also be BTS-themed rooms at 11 MGM Resorts properties (ranging from the Excalibur to Aria to the Luxor) with BTS welcome messages, door hangers and more. And starting April 7, the Bellagio fountain water show will feature BTS music.

Additionally, after each of the band’s Allegiant Stadium concerts, there will an after-party at Jewel at Aria.

The group’s shows are sold out, but non-ticketholders can still get in on the BTS frenzy all around Las Vegas.

