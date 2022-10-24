Las Vegas Halloween guide: stilt walkers, haunted cruises, the undead and more

The return of the Freakling Bros. interactive scream-a-thon heads the list of Halloween attractions around the valley.

Hard Time the werewolf attempts to grab his next victim within the Castle Vampyre haunted house during the Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror haunted house on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Freakling Bros. interactive scream-a-thon returns with three horror attractions: Gates of Hell, Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre. (Freakling Bros.)

The Freakling Bros. interactive scream-a-thon returns with three horror attractions: Gates of Hell, Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre. (Freakling Bros.)

The Freakling Bros. interactive scream-a-thon returns with three horror attractions: Gates of Hell, Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre. (Freakling Bros.)

The Las Vegas String Quartet will perform some fright flick classics as part of “Saws and Strings,” Friday through Monday at The Industrial Event Space. (Las Vegas String Quartet)

The Las Vegas String Quartet will perform some fright flick classics as part of “Saws and Strings,” Friday through Monday at The Industrial Event Space. (Las Vegas String Quartet)

Fergusons Downtown will be transformed into a suitably spooky party spot this weekend for a two-day Halloween music fest headlined by Channel Tres and Young Bae. (Fergusons Downtown)

The next group to enter readies outside the Castle Vampyre haunted house during the Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror haunted house on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A smoking skull sits atop the Coven of 13 haunted house during the Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Rotting Leper reaches out to touch someone within the Coven of 13 haunted house during the Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Old Hag awaits her next victims within the Coven of 13 haunted house during the Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Goblin attacks with a sickle within the Coven of 13 haunted house during the Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ready to enter the Gates of Hell?

No, we’re not talking about Chuck E. Cheese on a Saturday afternoon — although there will probably be a similar amount of shrieking and queasy stomachs for entirely different reasons.

Obviously, we’re referencing the return of the Freakling Bros. interactive scream-a-thon that became Nevada’s first R-rated haunted attraction when it debuted in 2011.

It’s back again in the Ikea parking lot (6555 S. Riley St.), promising to give you “a slow and painful descent into cold, black nothingness to meet Lucifer himself” — and you don’t even have to travel to the DMV to experience as such. Nice!

The Gates of Hell is but one of three Freakling Bros. horror shows, which also includes the black magic-themed Coven of 13 and the Nosferatu-approved Castle Vampyre.

The gnarly Freakling Bros. creations have become one of Vegas’ longest-running, most popular (and most spine-gelatinizing scary) Halloween attractions over the past 30 years.

For fright fans, they’ve become an annual tradition.

And there’s plenty of other Halloween events to check out this season. Here are 10 more:

‘Saws and Strings’

It might be the most singular sound in all of horror movie soundtrack-dom: the screeching strings that goose heart rates during the iconic shower scene in “Psycho.” String sections just have a way of getting under your skin when a killer is doing the same on the big screen. To this end, the Las Vegas String Quartet will perform some fright flick classics as part of “Saws and Strings,” a horror-based music event featuring a haunted lounge and “The Collectors Chamber,” where a chilling tale will be told. 7 p.m. Friday-Monday at The Industrial Event Space, 2330 South Industrial Road. Tickets start at $39.99; theindustrialvegas.com.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Let’s not merely do the time warp again — let’s do it like we’ve never done it before, shall we? Experience fishnet-clad kitsch classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in a fully immersive environment at The Portal at Area15, where the cult classic comedy-musical comes to life in all its rice- and toilet-paper-flinging glory. Short on confetti and/or water guns? Don’t worry. Prop bags can be purchased for $5 so that you can get in on all the bubble blowing glory, hot stuff. Admission includes one complimentary drink. 10:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at The Portal at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Tickets start at $49.95; area15.com.

HalloVeen

Not all ghouls and goblins want to turn your skull into a punch bowl. Hence, there are plenty of the more welcoming, kid-friendly witches and warlocks at HalloVeen at the Magical Forest, which spans a 2.5-acre theme park with a cemetery full of decorated trees and jack-o-lanterns, rides, trick-or-treat stations, midway carnival games and more. Better yet, it all benefits nonprofit Opportunity Village, which aids locals with intellectual disabilities, meaning the whole family can have a good time for an even better cause. 5:30-9 p.m. Friday-Monday at HalloVeen at the Magical Forest, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Tickets are $22 at opportunityvillage.org, $25 at the door.

Moapa Valley Corn Maze

Turn into your young ones into real-life children of the corn at the Moapa Valley Corn Maze, save the murdering of parental units and such. Not only can they navigate said attraction, but there’s also a pumpkin patch, a massive bounce pillow, Nevada’s tallest swing set, a zip line, zombie paintball and myriad other things to do. Any more fun, and you’ll need to have the smiles surgically removed from your kids’ faces, “National Lampoon’s Vacation”-style. Open daily at Moapa Valley Corn Maze, 1500 Lewis Ranch Road, Moapa. Check mvcornmaze.com for times and ticket prices.

The Golden Tiki

Get your (shrunken) head in the game, knock back a shot, and get loose during all the Halloween shenanigans at The Golden Tiki. On Saturday, there’s a Halloween costume contest with the winner earning a $500 gift card. The following night features a Monster’s Ball where a Monster King and Queen will be crowned like a homecoming dance of the dead. On Monday, there will be kid-less trick-or-treating with servers handing out candy so you don’t have to suffer the indignity of being a 31-year-old knocking on the neighbor’s door for a bite-size Snickers — just kidding, you have time to do both. The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road. Free; thegoldentiki.com.

Freak the Beat

Channel your inner Dr. Funkenstein — one of George Clinton’s many alter egos — and get down at Freak the Beat at Fergusons Downtown. The outdoor concert space will be transformed into a suitably spooky party spot this weekend for a Halloween music fest headlined by producer Channel Tres, known for his merging of West Coast hip-hop and Chicago house, and “Future Funk” progenitor Young Bae. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Fergusons Downtown, 1028 E. Fremont St. Single-day tickets start at $30; two-day passes are $50; wethebeat.com.

Sin City Halloween

You know you’ve found the right kind of party when the dress code lists Saran wrap — “or anything else you might dream up” — as an acceptable covering. Formerly the Fetish & Fantasy Ball, the newly minted Sin City Halloween ball relocates to the Palms for year 26. What to expect? Flesh, fire, more flesh and fire, a zoo full of sexy beasts, stilt walkers and less inhibition than Antarctica has skinny dippers. 9 p.m. Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $108; sincityhalloweenball.com.

Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Celebrate the passing of friends and family into a hereafter as sweet as all the treats being bandied about this time of year at the Dia de los Muertos Celebration. Produced by Las Vegas’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department, the spirited (literally), joyful event features special interactive children’s activities, artisan vendors, face-painting, an exhibition of altars created by community organizations and more to honor life after death. 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza, 720 Twin Lakes Drive. Free; lasvegasnevada.gov.

Haunted cruise

Ever see that sweet hunk of cinematic Velveeta that is 2002’s “Ghost Ship?” No?! Again with the poor life choices, you. Anyway, you can still get to experience some water-based frights via Halloween cruises at Lake Las Vegas. The undead crew will guide you on a 90-minute trip with two full bars serving up spooky cocktails to soothe the jangled nerves of any weak-kneed landlubbers. 6 and 9 p.m. Friday-Monday at Lake Las Vegas. Tickets start at $19.99; lakelasvegaswatersports.com/haunted-cruise.

HallowQueen

Find the see-through balcony at Ghostbar on the 55th floor of the Palms a little scary? Take it to the next level with HalloQween, a deliciously spooky LGBTQ+ inclusive Halloween event starring Coco Montrese from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as well as a costume contest, go-go dancers and female impersonators including Kenneth Blake as Elvira and Jessie Tyler as Taylor Swift. The queen of scares and the queen of pop? The only way you can go wrong is if you go somewhere else.

7 p.m. Sunday at Ghostbar at the Palms. Admission is $25; palms.com.